Local IT Firm to Serve as Sponsor for 100+ Women Who Care Anniversary Event

Blake Schwank

Blake Schwank

--The team of IT experts from Colorado Computer Support are proud to be serving as sponsors for the. The sponsorship of this quarterly event will allow a group of generous locals to gather to raise awareness and funds for important local causes and organizations. The members-only 5anniversary meeting will be held at the Warehouse Restaurant tonight!100+ Women Who Care was founded in 2006 by Karen Dunigan in Jackson, Michigan. In their first one hour meeting, her group of 100 women raised $10,000.00 to buy 300 new baby cribs for an organization in their city. This original group has grown to nearly 300 members! Other 100+ Women Who Care groups have opened across the country, and Colorado Springs is no exception.The local chapter meets quarterly to raise funds for a variety of Colorado Springs charities, non-profit organizations and worthy causes that serve the local community. Members commit to donating $100 per quarterly meeting, for a total of at least $400 in charitable donations from each member annually. Organizations receive donations based on a nomination and voting system to ensure a variety of causes receive support. All funds raised by the Colorado Springs 100+ Women Who Care chapter stays local, going towards community initiatives only."Sponsoring this milestone event for the Colorado Springs 100+ Women Who Care chapter is our pleasure and honor," says Colorado Computer Support President & CEO, Blake Schwank. "These women have created an amazing way to drive collective action and provide meaningful support to a variety of important local organizations. To support them in this effort is a show of our appreciation for the work they do for our community year after year. In addition to sponsoring this event, our Vice President, Christie Schwank, is happy to be joining the local chapter to continue our commitment."For more information, please contact Blake Schwank about Colorado Computer Support's commitment to supporting individuals and organizations driving charitable action in Colorado Springs.CCS provides IT services, computer and networking solutions, and Apple/Mac support to businesses in Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Florence, Pueblo and throughout the State of Colorado including Metro Denver, Littleton, Boulder, and Aurora. They also support business and institutions along the I-70 and I-25 corridors.The CCS team is committed to providing clients with IT solutions that promote cost efficiency, security, mobility and a meaningful strategy.