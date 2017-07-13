News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Leu Blacks Miami FC as Florida Conference Expansion Team
Miami-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Summer Campaign
Based in Miami, Fla., Leu Blacks Miami FC is a charter member of the UPSL Florida Gold Coast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Leu Blacks Miami FC is definitely a team on the rise, and we're excited to have them as part of our growing Florida Gold Coast Conference. There's some really good futbol already happening, and with the level of talent available in South Florida we expect the competition level to rise. We wish Leu Blacks Miami FC the best of luck on and off the field as the team gets going this season."
Leu Blacks Miami FC was founded by Brian Campero and friends Victor Lopez, Carlos Sanchez and Jake Tosta. Tosta, 22, plays right back on the team and is the club's Media Relations Director.
Leu Blacks Miami FC Media Relations Director Jake Tosta said, "A few years ago we just decided to make a team as four friends that played in high school, and we just combined to create a team with our other soccer playing friends. We're excited to be a part of the UPSL."
Campero, Lopez and Tosta attended Miami (Fla.)'s Felix Varela High School, while Sanchez matriculated a nearby Ferguson High School.
Tosta, who played at ASA College in Miami, said the team's quick progression has made it feasible to join the UPSL Florida Gold Coast Conference.
"We went from starting the team with friends in Division 2 to going to Division 1, and now we're in the UPSL," Tosta said. "The UPSL really gives us the opportunity to expand and see what else is out there for our club."
The team plays its UPSL games at Kendall Soccer Park (8011 SW 127th Ave., Miami, FL 33183) in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Leu Blacks Miami Football Club
Leu Blacks Miami Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Miami, Fla. and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Leu Blacks Miami FC is a charter member of the UPSL's Florida Gold Coast Conference.
Founded in 2015, Leu Blacks Miami FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Jake Tosta
Direct: 786-316-3928
Email: jaketosta23@
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
