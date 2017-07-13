News By Tag
Lord Neil Gibson Expands To Dubai
Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson has relocated operations to Dubai in order to capitalize on large pools of investment capital that can be used for humanitarian efforts globally. He plans on tapping these resources to fund development projects.
Gibson has targeted Dubai as a new base of operations due to the existence of large pools of investment capital that can be drawn upon for projects. He feels the best "natural" resource in Dubai is this capital, and access to it. He plans on using relationships and connections built in the area to fund projects worldwide. Investors are encouraged to contact Gibson directly through any of his websites Information can be found at http://www.lordneilgibson.com
