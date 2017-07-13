 
Lord Neil Gibson Expands To Dubai

Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson has relocated operations to Dubai in order to capitalize on large pools of investment capital that can be used for humanitarian efforts globally. He plans on tapping these resources to fund development projects.
 
HENDERSON, Nev. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson, the mastermind behind LNBG as well as several other business entities that provide development assistance throughout the world on a variety of projects, has recently expanded operations into Dubai.  Gibson operates using a business model that targets natural resources of an underdeveloped area, then provides the infrastructure that will allow for exploitation of those resources by the local community for export.  Compensation for these projects comes in the form of partial ownership of the entity which is created as a functioning operation, along with partners that are utilized in order to make the project successful.  The ultimate goal is to uplift the community by providing a sustainable means to generating money, either through the harvesting and utilization of natural resources for sale, or some other targeted manufacturing effort.

Gibson has targeted Dubai as a new base of operations due to the existence of large pools of investment capital that can be drawn upon for projects.  He feels the best "natural" resource in Dubai is this capital, and access to it.  He plans on using relationships and connections built in the area to fund projects worldwide.  Investors are encouraged to contact Gibson directly through any of his websites Information can be found at http://www.lordneilgibson.com

Lord Neil Gibson
