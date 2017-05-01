News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Historic "run sculpture" announced
Run sculpture will pre-commemorate the moment in history when an epic run that has never been done is accomplished while honoring all those who dared to run before the epic victory.
chased alone, an impossible dream is a nightmare;
chased together, a new reality everyone shares
– amish shima
It doesn't take an astronaut or a rocket scientist to appreciate the difficulty and accomplishment of flying in to space and walking on the moon; for many of us, it just takes looking up at the moon.
For many of us, appreciating the difficulty of running a marathon in under two hours requires a little more reflection because it has never been seen. To gain some perspective, it's significant to note that the birth of the marathon run resulted in the death of the first runner. 1 NASA also shed some light on the difficulty of such a feat by linking space travel and marathon running. In 2015, they announced their rover Opportunity had completed the first marathon on Mars; a journey that took 11+ years to complete. Part of the red planet's surface has also been named Marathon Valley.2
More discussion on the difficulty is warranted, but for now, suffice it to say that it took humanity thousands of years to cross the finish line of the moonwalk milestone and it's been forty-eight years since we first did it, but the sub-two-hour marathon has still never been accomplished.
However, on 5 6 20 17, Eliud Kipchoge and the entire Breaking2 team got us one giant leap closer when they ran the fastest marathon ever; accomplishing it in 2 hours 25 seconds. They touched the run-under-II marathon moon and brought back proof it exists to everyone who helped finance the amazing mission by wearing the Nike brand. Now the world is only a few small steps and a few, difficult seconds away from landing both feet on the other side of the finish line.
Credit also goes to Yannis Pitsiladis and his Sub2-Hrs team, as well as Adidas and their team, because they are also pushing the pace and chasing this elusive moment in history; which is still anyone's race.
But what's the point of all this expense and effort?
Speaking about the May 6th accomplishment, Nike CEO, Mark Parker, answered part of that question when he said, "This achievement represents more than a race. It's a moment of global inspiration that will encourage every athlete, in every community, to push the limits of their potential." 3
Parker's explanation was a powerful invitation to everyone to "run" farther and faster than ever before. And that invitation combined with Eliud's post-race optimism, made a believer out of one runner who is now working full-time on plans to complete a large "run sculpture" and has enlisted the assistance of an experienced metal foundry.
One goal of the historic run sculpture is to complete it before the first sub-two-hour marathon ever happens; to pre-commemorate the moment in history when the epic run that has never been done is accomplished, while honoring all those who dared to run before the epic victory.
The sculpture will have a depth of 5'6" which matches the height of many accomplished runners, including Eliud, and symbolizes that depth is more important than height when it comes to crossing the finish lines that matter most. The combined height & length will be 27.2' to represent the 26.2 mile distance of a marathon and the importance of going the extra mile for self and others.
The proposed material is stainless steel to match the importance of a clean record, like Eliud's, and a strong stance against doping. Color, location and many additional items are still under consideration. A plan to complete a sister sculpture representing the actual time of the first-ever marathon run under two hours is also being developed.
With the obesity epidemic and pre-diabetes epidemic in mind, another goal of the sculpture is to bring attention to the benefits of running and encouraging more team and personal bests. To help accomplish this goal, the website runsculpture.com will feature a list of "official sponsors of run" with links, opportunities and/or offers designed to assist people start their run or take their run to the next level.
Another important message behind run sculpture is charity, or in other words: to never run so fast that we stop taking the time to make the path better for those running with us, around us and, especially, those running much farther behind us. An invitation to support the most important and most difficult race mentioned so far – to bring clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries – will also be part of the run sculpture mission.
The race to build the run sculpture has begun and potential business sponsors, donors and other individuals interested in the completion of this project are invited to visit runsculpture.com to see the 2D design, timeline of inspiration, poem and credo associated with the sculpture.
Public and private interests in curating the sculpture (or smaller versions) upon completion or licensing the design should be directed to: run@runsculpture.com.
Contact:
Shawn Harrell
miletribe.com, LLC
run@runsculpture.com
12217 W Locust Ln
Phoenix AZ 85323
480.239.8918
###
1 - https://en.wikipedia.org/
2 - https://science.nasa.gov/
3 - http://running.competitor.com/
Contact
Shawn Harrell
miletribe.com, LLC
***@runsculpture.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse