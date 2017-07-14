Jordan Ramis Welcomes New Water and Natural Resources Attorney

Jordan Ramis PC adds new attorney to water law and natural resources practice group

-- Jordan Ramis PC is pleased to welcome the newest addition to the firm: Caylin J. Barter.Barter is a water and natural resources lawyer at Jordan Ramis PC. Prior to joining the firm, she served as flow restoration director for The Freshwater Trust, the nation's oldest water trust. In that role, she developed water use agreements with private landowners, conducted due diligence on water rights and property ownership, and oversaw water right transfers for agricultural users. She has also worked on developing state water policies that fund irrigation efficiency projects and achieve water quality and streamflow targets. In addition to her nonprofit experience, she has worked on water and natural resource issues in the public and private sectors.Prior to becoming a lawyer, Barter worked in applied conservation. She was a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, including one fire season on the Prineville Interagency Hotshot Crew. Later, she worked as a biological science technician, surveying streams throughout the Tahoe National Forest to characterize river morphology and ecology prior to timber harvest.was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington. Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law(real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).