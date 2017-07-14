 
News By Tag
* Water Law Attorney
* Natural Resources Attorney
* Portland Attorney
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lake oswego
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Jordan Ramis Welcomes New Water and Natural Resources Attorney

Jordan Ramis PC adds new attorney to water law and natural resources practice group
 
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Jordan Ramis PC is pleased to welcome the newest addition to the firm: Caylin J. Barter.

Barter is a water and natural resources lawyer at Jordan Ramis PC.  Prior to joining the firm, she served as flow restoration director for The Freshwater Trust, the nation's oldest water trust. In that role, she developed water use agreements with private landowners, conducted due diligence on water rights and property ownership, and oversaw water right transfers for agricultural users.  She has also worked on developing state water policies that fund irrigation efficiency projects and achieve water quality and streamflow targets.  In addition to her nonprofit experience, she has worked on water and natural resource issues in the public and private sectors.

Prior to becoming a lawyer, Barter worked in applied conservation.  She was a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, including one fire season on the Prineville Interagency Hotshot Crew.  Later, she worked as a biological science technician, surveying streams throughout the Tahoe National Forest to characterize river morphology and ecology prior to timber harvest.

Jordan Ramis PC (https://jordanramis.com/our-people/caylin-j-barter/) was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington.  Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law® (real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).

Contact
Carly Ruben-Stahr
Marketing Assistant, Jordan Ramis PC
***@jordanramis.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jordanramis.com Email Verified
Tags:Water Law Attorney, Natural Resources Attorney, Portland Attorney
Industry:Legal
Location:Lake oswego - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jordan Ramis PC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share