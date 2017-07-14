News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jordan Ramis Welcomes New Water and Natural Resources Attorney
Jordan Ramis PC adds new attorney to water law and natural resources practice group
Barter is a water and natural resources lawyer at Jordan Ramis PC. Prior to joining the firm, she served as flow restoration director for The Freshwater Trust, the nation's oldest water trust. In that role, she developed water use agreements with private landowners, conducted due diligence on water rights and property ownership, and oversaw water right transfers for agricultural users. She has also worked on developing state water policies that fund irrigation efficiency projects and achieve water quality and streamflow targets. In addition to her nonprofit experience, she has worked on water and natural resource issues in the public and private sectors.
Prior to becoming a lawyer, Barter worked in applied conservation. She was a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, including one fire season on the Prineville Interagency Hotshot Crew. Later, she worked as a biological science technician, surveying streams throughout the Tahoe National Forest to characterize river morphology and ecology prior to timber harvest.
Jordan Ramis PC (https://jordanramis.com/
Contact
Carly Ruben-Stahr
Marketing Assistant, Jordan Ramis PC
***@jordanramis.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse