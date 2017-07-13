News By Tag
ValuSource & NACVA Announce Alliance with CoreValue Software
Helps Valuators, CPAs, M&A Professionals, and Business Brokers Expand Services to include Business Consulting
"A lot of our valuators, CPAs, and other professionals are looking for additional areas to expand their practice," says David Fein, CEO of ValuSource. "But they don't know which areas to move into, and don't know how to setup, market, or sell these new services."
CoreValue uses a methodology born at MIT that assesses 18 value drivers, to produce an actionable plan that consultants can use to help increase their client's business performance and value. The system includes ROI metrics and has typically produced a 10x return on the cost of the services provided—making it easy for consultants to show their value. The CoreValue program also includes free assessments, customizable and co-branded marketing materials, tools, training, and a proven delivery process to quickly grow your consulting practice.
David continues, "CoreValue, as the #1 business consulting system in the world, provides the best methodology, is easy to use, and has a complete consulting-practice-
Parnell Black, CEO of NACVA, says "There are millions of businesses that need help to improve their operational performance and increase value. CoreValue is an incredible system, but like any tool, it's best if the users know how to get the most out of it—which is where our comprehensive product training comes in. Combined, we can help our members expand their consulting practice, while increasing the operational strength and value of their client businesses—everyone wins."
"We're excited to work with both NACVA and ValuSource to help their members and clients quickly build thriving business consulting practices," says CoreValue Software President George Sandmann. "These two industry leaders will bring tremendous expertise to the table benefiting our existing customer base."
If you are looking to expand your practice or are interested in starting a new consulting venture, then visit www.valusource.com/
About ValuSource
For 30 years, ValuSource, the #1 Leader in Valuation Data and Software, with over 90% market share, has provided a majority of all valuation software and data used by thousands of valuators worldwide. Both NACVA and the International Society of Business Appraisers use ValuSource products to train and certify professional valuators. ValuSource's Express Business Valuation was voted the 2017 winner in the business valuation category of the CPA Practice Advisor's annual Reader's Choice Awards.
About NACVA
The National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) is a global, professional association that delivers training and certification in accounting and financial consulting fields such as business valuation, financial litigation, expert witnessing, forensic accounting, fraud risk management, mergers and acquisitions, business and intellectual property damages, fair value, healthcare valuation and consulting, and exit strategies. NACVA has over 7,000 members worldwide and operates international chapters in Africa, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Taiwan, Singapore and the U.S. all supporting the globally recognized Certified Valuation Analyst® (CVA®) certification. Other professional certifications offered by NACVA include the Master Analyst in Financial Forensics® (MAFF®) and the Accredited in Business Appraisal Review™ (ABAR™). The Consultants' Training Institute® (CTI®), the training affiliate for the NACVA, has transformed the careers and practices for thousands of accounting and financial consulting professionals since 1991, having trained over 20,000 individuals worldwide.
About CoreValue Software
Built on more than thirty years of ongoing research and benchmarked data from thousands of businesses, patented CoreValue® Software is the trusted source for operational data and analytics. CoreValue, the #1 Best-Selling Business Consulting System, has been used by business consultants to help thousands of companies with aggregated gross revenues approaching $200 Billion. CoreValue Software uses the only operational methodology born at MIT, accepted by NACVA, adopted by over 50% of NIST manufacturing centres, and promoted by American City Business Journals to their readership of 13MM.
Melissa Combrinck
ValuSource
C: 719 799 6030
E: mcombrinck@valusource.com
