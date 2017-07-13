 
Mary Maranville Now CEO at SEEAG

Maranville founded SEEAG in 2008 to help students, families and the public learn and appreciate the origins of their food.
 
 
Mary Maranville
Mary Maranville
 
VENTURA, Calif. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Mary Maranville, founder of Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) has been named its chief executive officer. Formally, Maranville was SEEAG's executive director. The SEEAG board voted on the new title at its June board meeting.

Maranville founded SEEAG in 2008 to help students, families and the public learn and appreciate the origins of their food. SEEAG bridges the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming and its annual Ventura County Farm Day (http://venturacountyfarmday.com/). Since SEEAG began, it has helped over 20,000elementary school students from throughout Southern California increase their understanding of the food journey.

"Mary started SEEAG with an incredible vision and has been the one pushing SEEAG to become what it is today. It's only fitting that she be its CEO,"says Monica Houweling, a SEEAG board member. "Every time I see Mary, she is always sharing a story on how children are learning something new about the food that feeds them. Mary and SEEAG are doing amazing things to help future generations understand the importance of agriculture."

This year, the annual Ventura County Farm Day will be held November 4. On Farm Day, over 25 local farms open their doors and invite the public to experience a day of agricultural learning firsthand. This free, popular event connects the community with its farming neighbors. More than 6,000 people visited farms last year on Farm Day

Maranville also co-founded Veteran Farmers of America (http://www.vetfarm.org/) (VFA), which places veterans in paid, two-week internship programs with local farms. VFA has placed over 30 veterans in agricultural internships. Many veterans who take part in the internships are offered fulltime positions in agriculture.

For more information about SEEAG programs and events, visit www.seeag.org.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
