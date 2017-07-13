News By Tag
Mary Maranville Now CEO at SEEAG
Maranville founded SEEAG in 2008 to help students, families and the public learn and appreciate the origins of their food. SEEAG bridges the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming and its annual Ventura County Farm Day (http://venturacountyfarmday.com/)
"Mary started SEEAG with an incredible vision and has been the one pushing SEEAG to become what it is today. It's only fitting that she be its CEO,"says Monica Houweling, a SEEAG board member. "Every time I see Mary, she is always sharing a story on how children are learning something new about the food that feeds them. Mary and SEEAG are doing amazing things to help future generations understand the importance of agriculture."
This year, the annual Ventura County Farm Day will be held November 4. On Farm Day, over 25 local farms open their doors and invite the public to experience a day of agricultural learning firsthand. This free, popular event connects the community with its farming neighbors. More than 6,000 people visited farms last year on Farm Day
Maranville also co-founded Veteran Farmers of America (http://www.vetfarm.org/
For more information about SEEAG programs and events, visit www.seeag.org.
