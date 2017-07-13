 
News By Tag
* Andrionna L. Williams
* Entrepreneur
* It S All About Me
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Successful Entrepreneur Caters To Women With Bath & Body Line

 
 
AW_PR_Photo
AW_PR_Photo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Andrionna L. Williams
Entrepreneur
It S All About Me

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Features

ATLANTA - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Award winning and best-selling writer, producer, director, and entrepreneur Andrionna L. Williams has broken into the beauty industry with her all natural It's All About Me (IAAM) Bath & Body Line.

For the everyday woman who desires to cater to herself, the line includes fabulous bath and body products of various scents including brown sugar scrub, hand and body lotion, shampoo, conditioner, bath and shower gel, shea body butter, moisturizing milk bath, shea body soap, Skinitizer™ and lip balm. IAAM also includes exclusive fragrances of soy candles.

"The line was originally started for my son's eczema, but then we decided to cater this line to active, on-the-go women who can't make it to the spa. They get the opportunity to take the spa experience home with them to create the ultimate 'me' time," said Williams.

The line officially launched in Los Angeles with a yacht party in June 2012.

"As women, we focus on so much daily and we put everyone else before ourselves. I created this line to show women that we have to learn to take the necessary time for ourselves and unapologetically look into the mirror and say at some point during our busy days, 'it's all about me,'" said Williams.

Products can be purchased at an exceptional value of 50% off and customers can enjoy buy one get one free specials throughout the entire summer during IAAM's Summer Splash Sale. All purchases can be made at www.itsallboutme.com.

Williams is the author of the best-selling novel "In-Laws from Hell" which describes the family dynamic between a couple and their mother-in-law. The novel was adapted into a star-studded touring stage play in which Williams has plans to kick off a six-city tour in December.  Over the past eight years, the successful "In-Laws from Hell" brand has also inspired a radio sitcom, webisode, and a themed reality series featured on A&E television network entitled "Monsters in Law" produced by Leftfield Entertainment.

For more information about Andrionna L. Williams and her upcoming projects, visit www.andrionna.net. For more information about It's All About Me Bath and Body Line, visit www.itsallboutme.com. For booking inquiries, please submit your request at http://www.theneelyagency.com/booking.php.

You may also receive social media updates through the following channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IAAMSkincare/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IAAMBathAndBody

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iaambathandbody/

If you are interested in interview opportunities, features, or photos, contact Sheri Neely at 714-365-6441 or email sheri@theneelyagency.com or Jennifer Sharp at 901-281-8894 or email jennifer@theneelyagency.com.

Media Contact
The Neely Agency
Jennifer Sharp
901-322-6095
jennifer@theneelyagency.com
End
Source:Andrionna L. Company
Email:***@theneelyagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Andrionna L. Williams, Entrepreneur, It S All About Me
Industry:Beauty
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share