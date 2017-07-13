News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dreaming with Eyes Open: Figure Skating In Detroit Summer Camp
Meryl Davis, who won ice dancing Olympic gold with Charlie White in 2014, is giving her all to Figure Skating in Detroit
Activities include: Collaborative Science/Technology/
Girls will be grouped by age. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided. Limited transportation available
Requirements:
• Metro-Detroit Girls ages 6-15
• On-line registration with $10 registration fee
• $150 Camp fee
All students must be female, between the ages of 6-15, and must reside in the greater Detroit area.
For more information, call 313.962.1920 or email: info@figureskatingindetroit.org
With a stellar Champions Council, co-chaired by Olympic Gold Metalist Meryl Davis, and community activists Denise Ilitch and Alissandra Aronow, Figure Skating in Detroit promises to deliver unprecedented opportunities ... and a great deal of fun ... to those interested in participating in the inaugural year.
Private sector support will be sought to ensure that every girl can build a limitless foundation on ice!
https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
Pam Perry, PR
(248) 690-6810
***@pamperrypr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse