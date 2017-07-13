 
News By Tag
* Figure Skating
* Meryl Davis
* Detroit Summercamp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Detroit
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Dreaming with Eyes Open: Figure Skating In Detroit Summer Camp

Meryl Davis, who won ice dancing Olympic gold with Charlie White in 2014, is giving her all to Figure Skating in Detroit
 
 
figure skating detroit
figure skating detroit
DETROIT - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Figure Skating in Detroit introduces the Summer Camp "Dreaming with Eyes Wide Open" July 31 through August 4 from 9am – 3:30pm. Location, The Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., at 888 Denison Court.

Activities include: Collaborative Science/Technology/Engineering/Math (STEM)-based projects that promote leadership, sisterhood and community service, career/entrepreneurship sessions with community guest speakers, dance, health & nutrition, "Let's Go Get Fit" and daily on-ice instruction.

Girls will be grouped by age. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided. Limited transportation available

Requirements:

• Metro-Detroit Girls ages 6-15
• On-line registration with $10 registration fee
• $150 Camp fee

All students must be female, between the ages of 6-15, and must reside in the greater Detroit area.

For more information, call 313.962.1920 or email: info@figureskatingindetroit.org

With a stellar Champions Council, co-chaired by Olympic Gold Metalist Meryl Davis, and community activists Denise Ilitch and Alissandra Aronow, Figure Skating in Detroit promises to deliver unprecedented opportunities ... and a great deal of fun ... to those interested in participating in the inaugural year.

Private sector support will be sought to ensure that every girl can build a limitless foundation on ice!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRv0xzfzjm4



Media Contact
Pam Perry, PR
(248) 690-6810
***@pamperrypr.com
End
Source:Figure Skating in Detroit
Email:***@pamperrypr.com Email Verified
Tags:Figure Skating, Meryl Davis, Detroit Summercamp
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Detroit - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Social Media PR Solutions, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share