Dreaming with Eyes Open: Figure Skating In Detroit Summer Camp

Meryl Davis, who won ice dancing Olympic gold with Charlie White in 2014, is giving her all to Figure Skating in Detroit

-- Figure Skating in Detroit introduces the Summer Camp "Dreaming with Eyes Wide Open" July 31 through August 4 from 9am – 3:30pm. Location, The Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., at 888 Denison Court.Activities include: Collaborative Science/Technology/Engineering/Math (STEM)-based projects that promote leadership, sisterhood and community service, career/entrepreneurship sessions with community guest speakers, dance, health & nutrition, "Let's Go Get Fit" and daily on-ice instruction.Girls will be grouped by age. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided. Limited transportation availableRequirements:• Metro-Detroit Girls ages 6-15• On-line registration with $10 registration fee• $150 Camp feeAll students must be female, between the ages of 6-15, and must reside in the greater Detroit area.For more information, call 313.962.1920 or email: info@figureskatingindetroit.orgWith a stellar Champions Council, co-chaired by Olympic Gold Metalist Meryl Davis, and community activists Denise Ilitch and Alissandra Aronow, Figure Skating in Detroit promises to deliver unprecedented opportunities ... and a great deal of fun ... to those interested in participating in the inaugural year.Private sector support will be sought to ensure that every girl can build a limitless foundation on ice!