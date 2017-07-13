 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Trendy LA denim brand showcases new must-have, high-rise pieces to up your hip game

 
 
LOS ANGELES, Cambodia - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- It's official: summertime is in full swing. Adventures abound, spirits are high, and so are the season's sexiest waistlines. As temperatures soar and the days grow longer, high-rise bottoms are the steamiest trend everyone is dying to try, and sts blue is the one-stop shop for this chic look.

This summer season, sts blue offers the perfect high-rise waistlines to showcase your unique femme fabulous. Gone are the days of complicated wardrobe changes – you want style that travels with you, day or night, city or country, and everywhere in-between. Dressed up, or dressed down, sts blue's designs are built for adventure, and made to fit any occasion.

Choose from popular styles, like the high-rise ankle skinny, the button fly, or this year's smash hit, the nordstrom anniversary sale exclusive high-rise button fly straight leg. Pair yours with a casual tied-knot crop top and block heel slides for an uptown take on breezy summer style, or layer over a chic metallic bodysuit and your favorite sneakers for effortless, downplayed glam.

If texture and detail are your calling cards, be sure to check out sts blue's bold deconstructed and decorated pieces that incorporate the year's must-have elements: color blocking, embroidery and studs. The classic structure of these statement pieces makes them a summertime staple that will carry you right into fall, and beyond. Get your hands on these essential denim styles at nordstrom stores, or online at stsblue.com. Follow @sts_blue on instagram for the hottest ways to rock your denim, and show us how you style yours using #stsblue.

about sts blue:
The sts blue denim line is inspired by the casual la and southern california vibe. They live, breathe and love denim! sts blue styles are true to size, and are made in a variety of fabrics to execute perfectly authentic washes while maintaining a flattering fit. They offer cotton, polyester, spandex and rayon blends for that comfortable, laid back, and effortlessly chic socal look. Sts blue is sold at nordstrom, macy's, dillard's, and von maur, as well as online at stsblue.com (http://email.prnewswire.com/wf/click?upn=i-2fsbsh7dvuzeoi...). Styles include skinny jeans, boyfriend jeans, denim shorts, and more; all with a friendly price point, averaging $50.

For more information, visit the site at: stsblue.com and follow the latest cali trends @sts_blue.
Source:STS Blue
Email:***@gmail.com
