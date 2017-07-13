News By Tag
Lennar's Boulder Pass Coming This August
"Boulder Pass enjoys a stellar location surrounded by beautiful desert scenery," said Tom Gansheimer, Division President for Lennar Tucson. "This is a great community for those who enjoy a relaxed lifestyle, or love to spend part of the year in the desert."
Boulder Pass at Dove Mountain offers three distinctive floorplans that include Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. The Oracle plan, a Next Gen® home, provides three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-bay garage across approximately 2,594 square feet of living space. The floorplan includes an attached private suite that comes with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.
Additionally, the Aurora and Whitney plans are offered here. The Aurora plan provides three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-bay garage across 2,856 square feet of living space. The Whitney plan offers two three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-bay garage atop approximately 2,223 square feet.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program also adds tremendous value through a high level of standard features and upgrades along with a seamless buying process. Features include items such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, energy-efficient items and more. Lennar's unique process also offers competitive pricing without the burden of bidding wars.
Boulder Pass at Dove Mountain offers residents great amenities within close reach of the new homes. The community enjoys meandering trails throughout that lead into Tortolita Mountain Park, along with 4 golf courses within less than a mile of Boulder Pass. It's the perfect community for those who enjoy a life full of outdoor recreation.
Boulder Pass is located at 6785 W. Red Hawk Place in the town of Marana. For more information on new homes for sale in the area, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
