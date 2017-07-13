News By Tag
Oscar Mendez joins Marquis Bank's SBA Lending Division
Banking professional takes new role as vice president and SBA business development officer
"I am delighted to have Oscar join our SBA team. His expertise and experience in business in the SBA field will be an invaluable asset to Marquis Bank," said Ricky Navarro, senior vice president and director of the SBA Lending Division.
A 19-year banking veteran, Mendez, brings extensive knowledge in developing and managing loans and deposit portfolios. He most recently served as vice president, SBA and Commercial Lending at Bank of the Ozarks. He holds a training certification from Omega Credit and the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders in SBA Underwriting and SBA Advanced Cash Flow Analysis.
Marquis Bank is a member of the SBA Preferred Lender Program (PLP), which gives the bank full delegation to make lending decisions on behalf of the SBA and in turn accelerates the funding timeline for SBA loans to qualified businesses. To earn PLP designation, lenders must establish a successful track record and display a thorough understanding of SBA lending policies and procedures.
Marquis Bank's SBA Lending Division specializes in providing qualifying business owners with as much as 90 percent financing for the acquisition of owner occupied commercial real estate for up to 25 years, fully amortizing. Additionally through the SBA programs, Marquis Bank offers longer and more flexible loan terms for business acquisition as well as for the purchase of equipment, inventory, debt refinancing, and working capital.
About Marquis Bank
Marquis Bank, with more than $470 million in assets, is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving business owners, professionals and investors. Marquis has successfully blended convenient state-of-the-
