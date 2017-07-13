 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Oscar Mendez joins Marquis Bank's SBA Lending Division

Banking professional takes new role as vice president and SBA business development officer
 
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Marquis Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Oscar A. Mendez Jr. to its Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending Division as vice president and Small Business Loan business development officer.

"I am delighted to have Oscar join our SBA team. His expertise and experience in business in the SBA field will be an invaluable asset to Marquis Bank," said Ricky Navarro, senior vice president and director of the SBA Lending Division.

A 19-year banking veteran, Mendez, brings extensive knowledge in developing and managing loans and deposit portfolios. He most recently served as vice president, SBA and Commercial Lending at Bank of the Ozarks. He holds a training certification from Omega Credit and the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders in SBA Underwriting and SBA Advanced Cash Flow Analysis.

Marquis Bank is a member of the SBA Preferred Lender Program (PLP), which gives the bank full delegation to make lending decisions on behalf of the SBA and in turn accelerates the funding timeline for SBA loans to qualified businesses. To earn PLP designation, lenders must establish a successful track record and display a thorough understanding of SBA lending policies and procedures.

Marquis Bank's SBA Lending Division specializes in providing qualifying business owners with as much as 90 percent financing for the acquisition of owner occupied commercial real estate for up to 25 years, fully amortizing. Additionally through the SBA programs, Marquis Bank offers longer and more flexible loan terms for business acquisition as well as for the purchase of equipment, inventory, debt refinancing, and working capital.

About Marquis Bank
Marquis Bank, with more than $470 million in assets, is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving business owners, professionals and investors. Marquis has successfully blended convenient state-of-the-art technology with personal attention to create an exceptional banking experience for its clients. For more information, please call 305.443.2922 or visit www.MarquisBank.com

Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
mlichtenheld@wraggcasas.com
Source:Marquis Bank
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
