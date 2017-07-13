News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Friends of Fatherless Offer Free Summer Camp for Detroit Boys
Send a kid to Camp. Gifting Dreamers is hosting a camp for boys, ages 12-18, at the Miracle Camp in Lawton, Michigan
Gifting Dreamers is a youth leadership program dedicated to helping children, ages 12-18, which have lost a parent due to illness, violence or incarceration, receive the academic and emotional support needed to achieve their dreams.
Over the past 3 years, Gifting Dreamers has:
· Provided life skills classes for adolescent girls and boys focusing on personal and financial responsibility, creativity enhancement, nutritional importance, team building and physical fitness.
· Enrolled male participants in an interactive mentorship program that partners them with positive male role models that are leaders in various areas of business, entertainment and military within the community.
· Provided academic and personal support to many students within the Detroit Public School system which assisted them in going on to become first generation high school graduates and in some cases, first generation college students.
This summer, Gifting Dreamers is hosting a camp for boys, ages 12-18, at the Miracle Camp in Lawton, Michigan, August 28-August 31, 2017 and you can help! For just $263, you can sponsor a child and provide them with a once in a lifetime experience. Please join us in this great opportunity to serve the underserved and support a worthy cause. Your involvement will contribute to making this year's event unlike any other program available for at-risk male youth in the Metro Detroit area.
You may be wondering what became of Marcus, well, he is doing great! Thanks to generous donation he now has a B average in school and no longer considers quitting as an option. Through the Gifting Dreamers program, he has also been able to connect with members of the fashion industry, which has brought him closer to his dream of being a fashion designer.
Any gift amount will help provide a child with a chance at reaching their dreams through education, preparation and determination. To make a donation call (248) 722-1110 or http://www.giftingdreamers.com
Contact
Pam Perry
***@pamperrypr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse