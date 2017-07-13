 
Industry News





Apex Comics Group brings Fabian Nicieza and other Creators to San Diego Comic Con

 
 
SAN DIEGO - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- APEX COMICS GROUP announces three projects on Friday, July 21, 2017, at a one-hour panel featuring Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza and others, beginning 6:30 p.m. in Room 5-AB at the one-and-only International Comic-Con: San Diego 2017.

In addition, Fabian Nicieza and Stan Lee will promote STAN LEE'S 'GOD WOKE' Hardcover Graphic Novel with Apex Comics' partner Factory Entertainment in Booth 2647.

The Panel

Publisher Mariano Nicieza, the force behind the award-winning graphic novel Stan Lee's GOD WOKE and the award-winning digital comic and animated feature William Shatner's WAR CHRONICLES, proudly announces a new comic-book imprint: APEX COMICS GROUP.

Our panel, moderated by Ms. New York Nicole Kulovany, features special project previews by Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza (God Woke hardcover edition), Tim Walsh & Chris Robinson (the digital comic A Daze Work), Mariano Nicieza (the digital comic Phazer: Man of a Thousand Powers), Matt Murray (Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment), Tom Vargas (Factory Entertainment), Amy Fox (Stan Lee Box Boulevard), Jim Kaufman (Rackfest), Linda Castillion (Card.com) and Wilson Ramos Jr. (Art Director, Apex Comics Group).

The panel will spotlight projects now on sale at comiXology.com: Tim Walsh & Chris Robinson's comedy series A Daze Work and Mariano Nicieza's Phazer: Man of a Thousand Powers. As well, Apex Comics will preview such projects in development as Vampires vs. Nazis, with artist Jeff Slemons and colorist Murphey at the panel.

Additional previews will include the on-sale novel Phazer: Ultimate Power, the first in a series of eBooks available on Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble Nook and Apple iBook; and Stan Lee's 'God Woke' in a collectible, prestige-format, Independent Publisher Book Award-winning hardcover graphic novel, available in autographed and non-autographed editions at Rackfest and through Factory Entertainment and Facebook.com/StanLeesGodWoke

See the attached art and story for a sampling of Phazer: Man of a Thousand Powers and A Daze Work. For more information, visit http://www.apexcomicsgroup.com

