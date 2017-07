Apex Comics Group brings Fabian Nicieza and other Creators to San Diego Comic Con

ApexLogo- 2016

Contact

Apex Comics Group

www.apexcomicsgroup.com

***@apexcomicsgroup.com Apex Comics Groupwww.apexcomicsgroup.com

End

--announces three projects on Friday, July 21, 2017, at a one-hour panel featuring Deadpool co-creatorand others, beginning 6:30 p.m. in Room 5-AB at the one-and-only International Comic-Con: San Diego 2017.In addition,andwill promote STAN LEE'S 'GOD WOKE' Hardcover Graphic Novel with Apex Comics' partnerinPublisher, the force behind the award-winning graphic noveland the award-winning digital comic and animated feature, proudly announces a new comic-book imprint:Our panel, moderated by Ms. New York Nicole Kulovany, features special project previews by Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza (hardcover edition), Tim Walsh & Chris Robinson (the digital comic), Mariano Nicieza (the digital comic), Matt Murray (Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment), Tom Vargas (Factory Entertainment), Amy Fox (Stan Lee Box Boulevard), Jim Kaufman (Rackfest), Linda Castillion (Card.com) and Wilson Ramos Jr. (Art Director, Apex Comics Group).The panel will spotlight projects now on sale at comiXology.com:Tim Walsh & Chris Robinson's comedy seriesand Mariano Nicieza'sAs well, Apex Comics will preview such projects in development as, with artist Jeff Slemons and colorist Murphey at the panel.Additional previews will include the on-sale novel, the first in a series of eBooks available on Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble Nook and Apple iBook; andin a collectible, prestige-format, Independent Publisher Book Award-winning hardcover graphic novel, available in autographed and non-autographed editions at Rackfest and through Factory Entertainment and Facebook.com/StanLeesGodWokeSee the attached art and story for a sampling ofand. For more information, visit http://www.apexcomicsgroup.com