Apex Comics Group brings Fabian Nicieza and other Creators to San Diego Comic Con
In addition, Fabian Nicieza and Stan Lee will promote STAN LEE'S 'GOD WOKE' Hardcover Graphic Novel with Apex Comics' partner Factory Entertainment in Booth 2647.
The Panel
Publisher Mariano Nicieza, the force behind the award-winning graphic novel Stan Lee's GOD WOKE and the award-winning digital comic and animated feature William Shatner's WAR CHRONICLES, proudly announces a new comic-book imprint: APEX COMICS GROUP.
Our panel, moderated by Ms. New York Nicole Kulovany, features special project previews by Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza (God Woke hardcover edition), Tim Walsh & Chris Robinson (the digital comic A Daze Work), Mariano Nicieza (the digital comic Phazer: Man of a Thousand Powers), Matt Murray (Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment)
The panel will spotlight projects now on sale at comiXology.com:
Additional previews will include the on-sale novel Phazer: Ultimate Power, the first in a series of eBooks available on Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble Nook and Apple iBook; and Stan Lee's 'God Woke' in a collectible, prestige-format, Independent Publisher Book Award-winning hardcover graphic novel, available in autographed and non-autographed editions at Rackfest and through Factory Entertainment and Facebook.com/
See the attached art and story for a sampling of Phazer: Man of a Thousand Powers and A Daze Work. For more information, visit http://www.apexcomicsgroup.com
Apex Comics Group
www.apexcomicsgroup.com
***@apexcomicsgroup.com
