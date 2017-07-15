News By Tag
AllSight has incorporated as an independent entity based on surge in demand for new era Customer 360
AllSight is the industry's first Customer Intelligence Management System, delivering an insightful, intelligent, consolidated Customer 360 for the enterprise.
As many organizations are undergoing significant digital transformations, there is a surge in demand for the next era of Customer 360 capabilities. Existing systems are not designed to manage or act on unstructured or semi-structured data such as text, social media, video, and images. Other systems are departmental and do not address enterprise level challenges. AllSight Customer Intelligence Management is uniquely capable of addressing this demand by providing data, insight and action on all customer data across the enterprise.
"Banks, insurers, retailers, and telcos have an abundance of customer data, but insight-driven experiences are difficult without a clear understanding of the target customer", says Sheryl Kingstone, Research Director, 451 Research. "Since improving customer experience is a key driver of digital transformation, AllSight's ability to tackle the difficult task of identifying, accessing and analyzing large volumes of disparate data and turning it into intelligence is a critical requirement for many businesses."
With 88% of customer data going unused, AllSight is focused on enabling organizations to capitalize on the wealth of information available. Banks, for example, are under serious pressure to retain their best customers and grow relationships with their most profitable customers. Studies show that they have only a 57% success rate at cross-selling profitable products such as loans. It is estimated that just a 5% improvement in cross-selling would result in $5 billion in revenue for the top 25 banks alone. Having a true understanding of customer history, preferences and profitability through an intelligent Customer 360 enables effective micro-targeted campaigns.
"We are very excited to bring AllSight to organizations who need it most to remain competitive by providing better experiences for their customers. We have had dozens of conversations with Chief Data Officers at leading banks and insurers and the demand for an intelligent Customer 360 has never been higher." says David Corrigan, CEO, AllSight. "InfoTrellis was a great partner in bringing the software product to market and will continue to be a great implementation partner. The AllSight team is ready to forge new ground." InfoTrellis co-founders (Moo Abbas, Sachin Wadhwa, and Zahid Naeem) will act as the Board of Directors for AllSight. Mastech InfoTrellis will continue to partner with AllSight.
AllSight has a strong heritage in Customer 360 software. The AllSight leadership team were original innovators of the Master Data Management (MDM) solution that has been recognized as the industry leader for over 15 years. We recognized the dawn of a new set of requirements and technologies that has given way to a new era of Customer 360. It is their vision that created the AllSight Customer Intelligence Management system to address the requirements for today's big data challenges. They have combined their experience with data integration, data quality and data governance with big data and analytics capabilities that are needed to help Fortune 500 companies create a new era of Customer 360.
About AllSight
Based in Toronto, Canada, AllSight (https://www.allsight.com) is a software provider that helps organizations get more value out of their data. AllSight is a pre-built Customer Intelligence Management (CIM) system that enables data management, analytics and actionable insights on all customer data.
