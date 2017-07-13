News By Tag
Nonprofit celebrates delivery of $90 million in medical surplus to over 85 countries in 20 years
Medical Bridges' efforts save thousands of cubic feet of product from landfill annually
Medical Bridges works to bridge the healthcare gap worldwide by procuring and distributing medical surplus equipment and supplies to underserved communities. It recently earned, for the third consecutive year, a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator, as well as a Winner of Distinction Award from the Better Business Bureau of Houston.
It is estimated that the United States medical community generates almost $9 billion of surplus product every year. Medical Bridges, an accredited medical surplus recovery organization (MSRO), has established donation programs with more than 100 hospitals, clinics and other organizations in the greater Houston area and beyond.
Medical Bridges accepts all types of medical supplies, with the exception of medications, and houses the collected inventory at its 30,000 s.f. distribution center located near the Texas Medical Center. It established its Biomedical Test Room in 2012 and has processed more than 5,000 pieces of equipment since then.
In 2016, Medical Bridges provided 62 total Shipments of Hope, including 20- and 40-ft. ocean-freight containers and hand-carried shipments, to 25 countries.
More than 1,300 volunteers also sorted medical supplies in its Sort Room and prepared boxes for shipment last year.
Medical Bridges was founded in 1997 by local physicians Dr. Patricia Brock Howard and Dr. Margaret Goetz after traveling on a medical mission trip to El Salvador and discovering the severe lack of medical supplies and equipment in poorer parts of the world. Drs. Brock Howard and Goetz continue to be involved with Medical Bridges, serving as chair emeritus and a member of its board of directors, respectively.
Visit https://www.medicalbridges.org for more information.
