News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The FU Collective Announces Q3 Custom Clothing Goals
Student-startup has taken off since a renewed focus has been placed on the custom shirt department.
When asked about what The FU Collective has planned for the third quarter, company CEO Daniel Kwolkoski stated that "we are currently all-in on expanding our custom order market share and increasing our production capabilities to accommodate even larger orders". Originally founded as a standard streetwear startup, The FU Collective quickly expanded into a full-service custom shirt and clothing producer, and has made a name for itself by undercutting competitors prices severely.
"Once you get into the actual cost of producing a high-quality shirt, most of our competitors were completely ripping off their clients. As soon as we realized what was going on, all we had to do was offer a reasonable price and remain flexible, and the sales started to pour in" Kwolkoski stated, when asked about why The FU Collective expanded beyond the handmade apparel market. Indeed, the drastic expansion of the company's product offering has greatly improved sales, and FU L.L.P. will continue to try and keep its momentum growing with the renewed focus on custom clothing in Colorado.
Contact
The FU Collective
7202392591
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse