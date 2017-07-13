News By Tag
REBOOT TIME©Focus - Supplement For Champions
REBOOT TIME©Focus is a new sports supplement, designed for Higher Competition Athletes, whose goal is to take part in world class competitions. Its main purpose is to heighten athletes' energy and sharpen their focus. Learn more at www.rebootime.com
While in the process of developing a new product to advance higher competition athletes to the ranks of the elite, Zakaria Kouloughli, CEO of ZLI had to find an answer to what best sharpens athletes' focus and heighten their energy level to cause them to become champions. One way he conceptualize the answer was by supplying a supplement which feeds the mitochondria and couple it with a product label, which causes athletes attention to concentrate on their ultimate goal. The idea gave birth to REBOOT TIME©Focus.
The new product contains supplements for the mitochondria that are packaged in bottles, that feature the athlete's own athletic photo "power picture", along with the athletes own power phrase, Kouloughli explains (See picture). The synergetic effect of such combination pushes the already committed athletes to give their best, with no option of turning back.
The CEO explains that every time an aspiring champion looks at or picks up their REBOOT TIME©Focus bottle; the athlete sees his or her "new self" already manifested in the present. "The psychological phenomenon instills the champion mental image in athletes subconscious causing them to uncover the champion within" Kouloughli clarifies.
In today's global economy, higher competition athletes have access to the same technology; but only those with the sharpest focus, the best food, and strongest determination will eventually win.
REBOOT TIME©Focus is sold online only. The product comes in a six-pack box, each bottle containing 120 vegetarian-friendly capsules, a total of 720 caps, a supply for one year.
Zak Kouloughli
***@rebootime.com
