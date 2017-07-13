 
News By Tag
* Ice Packs
* Gel Ice Packs
* Lunchbag
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Cold Drinks and Yummy Food with Chillax

 
 
ice
ice
CUMMING, Ga. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Cold Drinks and Yummy Food with Chillax

The team at Chillax has finally come up with a solution to combat spoiling food. They have created gel ice packs that will keep your lunch items fresher than water-based ice packs. These tiny ice cubes are extremely thin, which makes them easy to fit in between sandwiches and drinks! You can use them in any insulated lunch bag to keep your lunch cool until it's time to eat. The non-toxic gel keeps it from leaving condensation in your insulated lunchbox. These perfectly sized coolers are a must-have for any family on the go. Take these along when you and your family take a road trip. They will keep your beverages nice and cool. Now, you don't have to worry about having spoiled food in your cooler bag, because these frosty cubes last for hours!

Order your ice packs here:  www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Ice Packs, Gel Ice Packs, Lunchbag
Industry:Food
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share