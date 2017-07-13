News By Tag
* Music
* Charity
* Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rising Hip Hop Star, 'Slykat' teams up with Southern Nevada's only food bank "Three Square"
Las Vegas's own rising Hip-Hop star, "Slykat" has chosen to give back toour community with a fundraising campaign to help feed the hungry in our valley. "Slykat", in conjunction with his company, City Kidz Enterprise, has teamed up with the ONLY food bank in Southern Nevada, "Three Square" in efforts to raise money for the ongoing hunger issues facing our communities. "Three Square" ensures that $1 equals 3 meals for those in need. "Slykat" also has a radio show on Rize Radio Global Network owned by 105.7's #1 radio personality "DJ Thump". He plans to create awareness about hunger issues on his show and will also promote a series of benefit concerts. "Each concert will promote my new EP release "The Slykat Show" but most importantly 50% of all entry fees for our events will go to "Three Square".
"We work with a service network of approximately 1,300 community partners , which includes non-profit and faith-based organizations, schools, and after school feeding sites – in our community to reach struggling individuals and families at risk of hunger. In 2016, we distributed more than 40 million pounds of food, the equivalent of more than 33 million meals through our community partners." says Kari Goldberg "Three Square".
It's refreshing to see an occasion where Hip-Hop stands for something positive. "Our music, our words are powerful and as artists we have to use our influence to make our communities better. Actions speak louder than words. "Slykat" emphasizes. And on that note, enough said.
"The Slykat Show" EP Release Party is scheduled to kick off the concert series this summer 2017. For more information go to https://www.theslykatshow.com
Contact
City Kidz Enterprise LLC
Ty Harrell
***@theslykatshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse