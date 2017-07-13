News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Literary Networking Site -- Literarylinked.com
Mingle with authors, readers, editors or anyone that's linked to the literary world.
Literary Linked, developed by the team of author Riley St. James, is a free networking site for all roles that embrace the literary universe -- from reader to publisher. Members can simply enjoy the resources or join in to participate by blogging, joining forums, teaming up with others to make friends, or join various groups to let your voices be heard. The sky's the limit because there is no limit to the topics covered.
Whatever your experience entails we will strive to make your visits rewarding and far reaching, which, of course, could also depend on your contribution. It's free to register and there is no risk as no personal information is requested or required. Join us today! You will be glad you did. http://www.literarylinked.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse