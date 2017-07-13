 
New Literary Networking Site -- Literarylinked.com

Mingle with authors, readers, editors or anyone that's linked to the literary world.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Join our newly launched literary networking site and have fun as you learn key tips or contribute your own valuable information about the literary world. Mingle, make friends, guest blog; spruce up your profile, talk about and illustrate your work in multiple places.

Literary Linked, developed by the team of author Riley St. James, is a free networking site for all roles that embrace the literary universe -- from reader to publisher. Members can simply enjoy the resources or join in to participate by blogging, joining forums, teaming up with others to make friends, or join various groups to let your voices be heard. The sky's the limit because there is no limit to the topics covered.

Whatever your experience entails we will strive to make your visits rewarding and far reaching, which, of course, could also depend on your contribution. It's free to register and there is no risk as no personal information is requested or required. Join us today!  You will be glad you did. http://www.literarylinked.com.
