Farr Law Firm Welcomes New Associate Attorney Kelsey J. Veitengruber
Kelsey J. Veitengruber has joined Farr Law Firm as an associate attorney becoming a member of the firm's litigation team. Veitengruber practiced law for nearly four years in the Tampa, Florida area prior to joining the firm.
Veitengruber earned a Juris Doctor degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 2013 and her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Florida in 2007. While attending Law School she was honored with book awards for Privacy and Moot Court. She was also an intern for the City Attorney's Office in Gainesville.
At a young age Veitengruber moved to the area with her family where she later graduated from Port Charlotte High School. "My husband and I decided to move back to our hometown to be closer to family," said Veitengruber who is excited to be practicing law locally. Prior to joining the Farr Law Firm, Veitengruber practiced at a law firm in Tampa, Florida where she focused on property and liability claims.
About Farr Law Firm
For over 90 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, marital and family law, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit www.farr.com.
