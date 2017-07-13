 
News By Tag
* Kelsey J. Veitengruber
* Associate Attorney
* Litigation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Punta Gorda
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Farr Law Firm Welcomes New Associate Attorney Kelsey J. Veitengruber

Kelsey J. Veitengruber has joined Farr Law Firm as an associate attorney becoming a member of the firm's litigation team. Veitengruber practiced law for nearly four years in the Tampa, Florida area prior to joining the firm.
 
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Farr Law Firm is pleased to announce the addition of Kelsey J. Veitengruber as an associate attorney. Veitengruber is the newest member of a growing litigation team and will work in the Punta Gorda office.

Veitengruber earned a Juris Doctor degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 2013 and her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Florida in 2007.  While attending Law School she was honored with book awards for Privacy and Moot Court.  She was also an intern for the City Attorney's Office in Gainesville.

At a young age Veitengruber moved to the area with her family where she later graduated from Port Charlotte High School. "My husband and I decided to move back to our hometown to be closer to family," said Veitengruber who is excited to be practicing law locally. Prior to joining the Farr Law Firm, Veitengruber practiced at a law firm in Tampa, Florida where she focused on property and liability claims.

About Farr Law Firm
For over 90 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County.  The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, marital and family law, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection.  For more information, please visit www.farr.com.

Contact
Aaron Bowles
***@farr.com
End
Source:Farr Law Firm
Email:***@farr.com Email Verified
Tags:Kelsey J. Veitengruber, Associate Attorney, Litigation
Industry:Legal
Location:Punta Gorda - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Farr, Farr, Emerich, Hackett, Carr & Holmes, P.A. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share