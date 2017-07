Serve First Solutions VP to speak at the 2017 American Dental Association Management Conference

Contact

Serve First Solutions

***@serve-first.com Serve First Solutions

End

-- Ryan Kosarek, VP of Serve First Solutions, will be a featured speaker at the American Dental Association Management Week Conference. He will present, "The Significance of Payment Services and Solutions in the Dental Industry." Management Conference Week is a unique opportunity for local, state and national dental society executives to convene, connect and collaborate with their peers.Ryan stresses the importance for local, state and national associations to utilize their influence in order to provide a true value add to their members. "This will impact their bottom line and simplify the day's activities within a practice so they can focus on their core competencies."Ryan adds, "Small practices have to stay ahead of the curve in order to compete with the larger dental conglomerates."During Ryan's 11 years of experience in the industry, he served as a Director with the global processors, Chase Paymentech and First Data. He assisted the growth and management of Independent Sales Organizations by optimizing their payment and sales force infrastructure. Mr. Kosarek, along with one other selected speaker, will have the opportunity to address the esteemed audience at the ADA Headquarters in late July.About Serve First Solutions:Serve First is the exclusive payments provider to the Florida Dental Association. Their payment processing solutions assist dental practices by reducing operating cost, while increasing profitability and maximizing productivity. Serve First's customized solutions are designed to enhance dental practices' working capital and streamline operational efficiencies.For more information about Serve First, visit http://www.serve- first.com