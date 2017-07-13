News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Black Power Chronicles Documenting Era to Remember
National archive of the movement and the people call for artifacts and oral history
BPC is an undertaking of the SNCC Legacy Project, and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the call for Black Power by Mukasa Willie Ricks and Stokely Carmichael on June 16, 1966, during the James Meredith "March Against Fear" in Greenwood, Mississippi. BPC was conceived as a two-year, collaborative effort led by Black Power veterans and social justice activists that will take place in local communities around the country.
Crowder participated during a recent BPC - D.C. Chapter event as an oral history contributor, and his coverage of this important news piece can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
C. Lewis
***@cynthcarm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse