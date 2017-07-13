 
Industry News





Black Power Chronicles Documenting Era to Remember

National archive of the movement and the people call for artifacts and oral history
 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Joshua M. Myers, professor of Afro-American Studies at Howard University in Washington, D.C., recently spoke with Minneapolis based independent journalist/filmmaker Ralph L. Crowder III. The discussion centered around the significance of Black Studies in academia; in addition to Myers' thoughts and role as a member of the coordinating committee for the national archive project "Black Power Chronicles" (BPC).

BPC is an undertaking of the SNCC Legacy Project, and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the call for Black Power by Mukasa Willie Ricks and Stokely Carmichael on June 16, 1966, during the James Meredith "March Against Fear" in Greenwood, Mississippi. BPC was conceived as a two-year, collaborative effort led by Black Power veterans and social justice activists that will take place in local communities around the country.

Crowder participated during a recent BPC - D.C. Chapter event as an oral history contributor, and his coverage of this important news piece can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCgdubCEOc4&feature=y... .  In addition to project background, plans and needs, the story also contains historic images and never before heard audio of esteemed journalist Tony Brown, captured during the 1972 National Black Political Convention. To learn more visit www.freedomradioandtv.com



C. Lewis
Source:Ralph L. Crowder III
Email:***@cynthcarm.com Email Verified
Black Power Chronicles, Ralph L. Crowder III, Howard University
Research
Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Features
