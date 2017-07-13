News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Oglethorpe Driving Club Presents a Donation of Over 6.5K to Bethesda Academy
Though typically "Coffee and Cars" is held at the Habersham Shopping Center, it was relocated this month to be held on the campus of the organization it was supporting.
"We greatly appreciate all that the Oglethorpe Driving Club has done," said Mike Hughes, president of Bethesda Academy. "It is such a blessing to be able to provide students with scholarships to our school and it was a pleasure to see our lawn filled with beautiful cars."
During the event, car enthusiasts displayed their classic, vintage and exotic cars.
"We have great enthusiasm for our cars, but we also have a passion for giving back to the community," said Michael Shortt of the ODC. "Bethesda is an important place to our organization, being that one of our members was adopted from here."
The ODC is a fraternity of 50 sports car owners and those dedicated to the entertainment of auto racing and sports cars. The ODC was established in 2006 in order to honor the 100th anniversary of the first United States Grand Prix, which was held in Savannah on November 26, 1908. Generally, there are over 150 cars at ODC meetings.
As well as hosting the monthly "Coffee and Cars" meetings, the ODC commemorates its predecessor, the Savannah Automobile Club of 1904, by sponsoring rallies, racing competitions, advanced driving courses, Concours d'Elegance and other social events. Additionally, the organization actively works to improve the sport of motor racing in Savannah and to preserve Savannah's illustrious auto racing heritage.
For more information on Bethesda Academy, visit www.bethesdaacademy.org or call 912.644.4376. For more information about the Oglethorpe Driving Club visit https://www.facebook.com/
ABOUT BETHESDA ACADEMY:
Founded in 1740, Bethesda Academy is the oldest child-care institution in the United States. Now it is a private boarding and day school for young men in grades six through twelve and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The 650-acre campus features a variety of athletic teams, a wildlife management and organic farming program and STEM curriculum. Through its "Lead The Way" initiative, students have access to exclusive integrated learning and leadership opportunities. For more information, visit www.bethesdaacademy.org or call 912.644.4376.
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
cynthia.wright@
912.856.9075
Contact
Carriage Trade Public Relations
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse