"Pele's Tears: A Ginger Akana Adventure"
Victim Bites the Bullet on a Volcano in Stunning Murder Mystery
The first clue: A bullet hole in the victim's forehead is matched by two black stones placed on the body's eyes, known as Pele's Tears.
Join insurance investigator Ginger Akana and former Maui County Police Detective Gary Opupele as they navigate the dangerous waters of murder and kidnapping in their search for an object tangled up with murder, espionage, and international intrigue.
Is this case a political murder or is it something even more sinister? Find out in this newest Ginger Akana Adventure.
"This mystery provides a fascinating read, as well as a look at how investigators work. We are thrilled to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
About the Author: Esther Schrader and her artist husband Jack live in Vancouver, Washington, with their twin red tabby cats and the memorabilia of their Hawaiian travels. Besides her five previous novels, her stories have appeared in Art of Horror, Miscellaneous Ramblings, Flashshots, Femme Erotique, and Nevermore Magazine. She won a British publisher's short story contest and was a top finalist for the Anubis Award for Horror with her novel The Shadow People. A collection of her short stories, Murder Most Foul,was published by Cyber-Pulp Press. Her short stories also appear in the anthologies Hell Hath No Fury, Flashshot: Year One and Year Two, Small Bites, Twisted Cat Tales, Halloween: 3.0, Embark to Madness, Drabbler #5, Strange Stories of Sand and Sea, and Flashshot 2010.
