Industry News





"Pele's Tears: A Ginger Akana Adventure"

Victim Bites the Bullet on a Volcano in Stunning Murder Mystery
 
 
Pele's Tears - A Ginger Akana Adventure
Pele's Tears - A Ginger Akana Adventure
 
VANCOUVER, Wash. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- After a body is found spread-eagled on lava at Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, two investigators join forces to find the killer.

The first clue: A bullet hole in the victim's forehead is matched by two black stones placed on the body's eyes, known as Pele's Tears.

Join insurance investigator Ginger Akana and former Maui County Police Detective Gary Opupele as they navigate the dangerous waters of murder and kidnapping in their search for an object tangled up with murder, espionage, and international intrigue.

Is this case a political murder or is it something even more sinister? Find out in this newest Ginger Akana Adventure.

"This mystery provides a fascinating read, as well as a look at how investigators work. We are thrilled to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

About the Author: Esther Schrader and her artist husband Jack live in Vancouver, Washington, with their twin red tabby cats and the memorabilia of their Hawaiian travels. Besides her five previous novels, her stories have appeared in Art of Horror, Miscellaneous Ramblings, Flashshots, Femme Erotique, and Nevermore Magazine. She won a British publisher's short story contest and was a top finalist for the Anubis Award for Horror with her novel The Shadow People. A collection of her short stories, Murder Most Foul,was published by Cyber-Pulp Press. Her short stories also appear in the anthologies Hell Hath No Fury, Flashshot: Year One and Year Two, Small Bites, Twisted Cat Tales, Halloween: 3.0, Embark to Madness, Drabbler #5, Strange Stories of Sand and Sea, and Flashshot 2010.

PELE'S TEARS: A GINGER AKANA ADVENTURE (ISBN: 978-1-68181-932-7) is now available for $17.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/EstherSchrader or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

