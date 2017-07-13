 
News By Tag
* Sustainability
* Massachusetts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

America Green Solar announces Expansion to Massachusetts Offering the Only Dual Fuel of the Market!

 
 
AGS in Massachusetts
AGS in Massachusetts
NEW YORK - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar announces Expansion to Massachusetts Offering the Only Dual Fuel of the Market!

America Green Solar-AGS is thrilled to announce its expansion to Massachusetts and to become the only Solar Heating & Electric provider in the state!

On Tuesday, The Bay State announced an overhaul of incentives for solar projects, becoming one of the states with better solar benefits! With the new incentive program, America Green Solar clients in Massachusetts are expecting to cut annual costs of solar installations in half!

This winter, the average Northeast home don't have to spend the exorbitant amount of $1,407 for heating anymore! Now, with a 25-year warranty and 0 money down, homes can get AGS solar heating for less than $100 month!

AGS had stressed the importance of helping an industry that is expanding in Massachusetts, creating jobs and generating renewable energy. The Company is actively looking for new GREEN TEAM MEMBERS in the beautiful state!

Learn more at https://www.americagreensolar.com

Contact

info@americagreensolar.com

Contact
America Green Solar
***@americagreensolar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
Tags:Sustainability, Massachusetts
Industry:Environment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
America Green Solar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share