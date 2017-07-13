News By Tag
America Green Solar announces Expansion to Massachusetts Offering the Only Dual Fuel of the Market!
America Green Solar-AGS is thrilled to announce its expansion to Massachusetts and to become the only Solar Heating & Electric provider in the state!
On Tuesday, The Bay State announced an overhaul of incentives for solar projects, becoming one of the states with better solar benefits! With the new incentive program, America Green Solar clients in Massachusetts are expecting to cut annual costs of solar installations in half!
This winter, the average Northeast home don't have to spend the exorbitant amount of $1,407 for heating anymore! Now, with a 25-year warranty and 0 money down, homes can get AGS solar heating for less than $100 month!
AGS had stressed the importance of helping an industry that is expanding in Massachusetts, creating jobs and generating renewable energy. The Company is actively looking for new GREEN TEAM MEMBERS in the beautiful state!
Learn more at https://www.americagreensolar.com
info@americagreensolar.com
America Green Solar
***@americagreensolar.com
