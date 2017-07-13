News By Tag
Serve First Solutions Announces Partnership with iCoreConnect
"We're excited to be partnered with a leader in the dental practice management software industry," Ryan Kosarek, VP of Serve First Solutions, noted. "iCoreConnect provides dental practices with a comprehensive set of tools and the flexibility to meet oral health care professionals' specific needs, all in one easy-to-manage, HIPAA compliant email solution with an integrated dashboard."
Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect added, "In order to better serve our clients, we've partnered with Serve First Solutions to deliver a fully integrated payment solution to allow dental practices to run their businesses more efficiently while accepting transactions safely and securely,"
About Serve First
Serve First is a leading provider of payment and processing services in the U.S. Their payment processing solutions assist businesses with reducing operating cost, increase profitability and maximize productivity. Serve First's customized solutions are designed to enhance merchants working capital and streamline operational efficiencies.
For more information about Serve First, visit www.serve-first.com.
