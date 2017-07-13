News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Successful ISO 27001 Information Security Certification Renewal for American Discovery
A recognized leader in legal process outsourcing services, American Discovery provides resources and insight to law firms and companies in the areas of Managed Document Review, Litigation and Other Support Services, Discovery Consulting, Legal Research, and Contract Management.
Maintaining data security and confidentiality is imperative at American Discovery and a core element of its client commitment.
"With cyber-attacks and security threats on the rise and cyber-criminals becoming increasingly sophisticated, law firms and companies look to service providers with the knowledge and commitment necessary to safeguard their sensitive information. Taking steps to renew our ISO certification ensures continual review and enhancement of our information security management system and demonstrates our focus on cybersecurity as a top priority for our clients," said Howard Hoffmann, executive director of American Discovery.
Leading up to the recertification, American Discovery underwent a meticulous process of internal and external reviews. SRI Quality System Registrar performed the company's ISO 27001 audit.
"American Discovery is committed to data privacy and adhering to the stringent practices required to avoid and mitigate security incidents and breaches. By maintaining our ISO 27001 certification and continuing to enhance safeguards, we can deliver the confidence and peace of mind our clients expect," added Antonella Commiato, Managing Director, IT and CISO for American Discovery.
About SRI
As acceptance of international standards has grown, so has SRI. Established in 1991 as Steel Related Industries Quality System Registrar (SRI) to serve suppliers in the steel industry, SRI was one of the first five registrars in the U.S. As a representative on ISO 9000 and 14001 Technical Advisory Groups, a member and past Chair of the Independent Association of Accredited Registrars (IAAR), a representative of the IAAR on the International Automotive Sector Group (IASG), and former Malcolm Baldrige Senior Examiner, founder and CEO Dr. Peter B. Lake put SRI at the forefront of development and acceptance of standards worldwide. SRI now serves the accreditation needs of business in over 40 major industries across North America, Asia, and Europe. For more information, visit sriregistrar.com (http://www.sriregistrar.com).
About American Discovery
American Discovery is a worldwide provider of legal process outsourcing services in the areas of Managed Document Review, Litigation and Other Support Services, Discovery Consulting, Legal Research, and Contract Management. Using a unique blend of technology, legal expertise, and disciplined processes, we help law firms and corporations improve financial results, enhance productivity, and efficiently deliver predictable outcomes. For more information, visit AmericanDiscovery.com (http://www.americandiscovery.com).
Contact
Katie Allen
Managing Director, Marketing
***@americandiscovery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse