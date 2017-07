Attention: Brides who have purchased Alfred Angelo Gowns

AAStore CLosing

-- Over the weekend, news broke that Alfred Angelo closed their stores after filing for bankruptcy. Without a doubt, this has left countless brides in distress – especially those who have weddings within the coming weeks.We are offeringto brides affected by the closure of Alfred Angelo stores. Additionally, we are offering $300 in store credit for accessories ($150 for a headpiece and $150 for a veil).. In order to receive a discount, brides must bring an original branded Alfred Angelo retail receipt with purchase information or bring in an original receipt from an independent bridal salon for the purchase of an Alfred Angelo gown.Diamond Bridal Gallery features an extensive collection of bridal gowns from some of the top names in bridal fashion – including Peter Trends, Christina Wu and Robert Bullock Bride. We also carry an exquisite plus size line for our curvy brides – our stylists are ready to work to help you find a beautiful gown for your wedding and have an assortment of styles, from modern to romantic and vintage-inspired.Diamond Bridal Gallery7433 Greenback ln. # J-KCitrus Heights, CA 95610