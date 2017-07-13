Country(s)
Industry News
Attention: Brides who have purchased Alfred Angelo Gowns
Diamond Bridal Gallery wants to help by connecting with brides who need dresses and no longer have an option with Alfred Angelo.
We are offering 20 percent off on all wedding gowns to brides affected by the closure of Alfred Angelo stores. Additionally, we are offering $300 in store credit for accessories ($150 for a headpiece and $150 for a veil).
This offer is available for a limited time – until August 15, 2017. In order to receive a discount, brides must bring an original branded Alfred Angelo retail receipt with purchase information or bring in an original receipt from an independent bridal salon for the purchase of an Alfred Angelo gown.
Diamond Bridal Gallery features an extensive collection of bridal gowns from some of the top names in bridal fashion – including Peter Trends, Christina Wu and Robert Bullock Bride. We also carry an exquisite plus size line for our curvy brides – our stylists are ready to work to help you find a beautiful gown for your wedding and have an assortment of styles, from modern to romantic and vintage-inspired.
Have questions? Please call us at (916) 521-9856 to set up an appointment or talk to a stylist.
Diamond Bridal Gallery
7433 Greenback ln. # J-K
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse