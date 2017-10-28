News By Tag
POP Cats, the first cat and pop-culture convention in the US East Coast
Saturday, October, 28th, 2017 at the Miami Airport Convention Center
POP Cats' core mission is to raise awareness about cat welfare efforts by crafting an experience that mixes entertainment with advocacy. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Cat Network, a cat-centric not-for-profit organization with over 20 years of service in South Florida.
The convention will welcome an invasion of cat lovers, curious spectators and pop-culture fans to a scene flooded with music and immersive art installations specially designed to ignite shareable memories. The exhibition floor will also grant visitors the unique opportunity to meet national and international talent that have grasped the fascination of the Internet community.
Highlights among the speakers are fervent rescuer Tumblr's "Meme Librarian", Amanda Brennan; "Lorenzo The Cat" photographer Joann Biondi; and Shark Tank presenter and Apollo's Peak Pet Beverages founder, Brandon Zavala. Other speakers are yet to be announced.
A giant Bubble Cat Lounge will also be a can't-miss feature at POP Cats, where attendees will be able to interact freely with an irresistible herd of adoptable cats brought by the Cat Network.
The cat and pop-culture celebration will draw fans from all over the country for the one-day only event at the Miami Airport Convention Center from 11 am to 7 pm. Early-bird tickets are currently available for sale on Eventbrite.
POP Cats Miami 2017:
Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2017
Location: Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33126
Hours: 11AM - 7PM
URL: http://www.POPCatsShow.com
