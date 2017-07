Pegeen has a special offer for Alfred Angelo Brides

Pegeen is offering FREE or AT COST flower girl dresses for those affected by Bankruptcy by Alfred Angelo Brides.

Pegeen Luxury Children's Wear

Media Contact

Marg Hyland, Founder & President

Pegeen.com

407-928-2377

***@pegeen.com Marg Hyland, Founder & PresidentPegeen.com407-928-2377

-- Pegeen.com is aware of the difficulties many bridal parties are experiencing due to the Chapter 7 dissolution of Alfred Angelo. If you can send us a copy of your Alfred Angelo purchase for any flower girl dress that you need, even if it's an emergency for a couple weeks from now, Pegeen will help accommodate you in the best way possible. Some we will be able to help for no cost, still others we will help at the best price possible. Please call Pegeen directly and tell us you have a problem with your Alfred Angelo order because of their sudden Bankruptcy.MORE: Alfred Angelo has come to an end through Chapter 7. Lines include Alfred Angelo and Fairy Tale Weddings. We know what that means as many brides have been left high and dry without wedding gowns that are going to be part of the legal Bankruptcy tussle. We do not make wedding gowns but we DO make flower girl dresses from infants through plus sizes. Pegeen has about 200 styles and is willing to help with brides who won't get their little one's princess dresses for the little ones.Pegeen.com is here to help you. Although we cannot offer free flower girl dresses to brides affected by their closing, we do have samples that we are willing to help you with however, you will have to pay for the shipping and a small rental fee of $20 that will allow us to re-press and dry clean these dresses when they come back to us from you. ADDITIONALLY, if a sample is not available for you to rent, we will offer, at our cost, a flower girl dresses from Pegeen. All we request is your honesty, a copy of your Alfred Angelo receipt and wedding date. We will do our best to help.Who We Are: Pegeen is an American based designer and manufacturer of Luxury Children's Wear since 1982. Each dress or boy's suit is made lovingly by skilled artisans and seamstresses, and Headquartered in Orlando, FL just about a mile or two Disney and Universal. Custom Silk Flower Girl Dresses by Pegeen Couture, are custom made in the USA & ship worldwide. Our designer flower girl dresses are available in 200 colors and we love what we do each and every day.Custom design your flower girl dress using our exclusive Pegeen Dress Dreamer or shop the traditional way with our newly redesigned and easy to use website located at https://www.pegeen.com for more flower girl dresses and ring bearer suits.