Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA) presents Executive Networking Luncheon August 24, 2017
Incredible networking opportunities and business-building sessionsillustrate how the Executive Networking Luncheon advances WBEA's mission to enhance the success of both certified Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) with Corporate members, creating opportunities for dynamic business partnerships.
WBEA will kick-off this exciting event Thursday, August 24th at the United Way of Greater Houston with an exciting Mini Trade Show at 9:30 AM where exhibitors can network and market to Women's Business Owners & Corporate Partners, and later, Reverse Matchmaking sessions between Corporate's and Women Business Owners that will be featured in a Power Hour format. This event will conclude with the Networking Luncheon where attendees will be given the opportunity to sit at two different tables, and allowed to network with several different corporate representatives and fellow women business owners.
Make plans to attend now! Registration is underway! For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or exhibit, please visit: www.wbea-texas.org
The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), a nationally recognized purchasing council, is a pacesetter in helping women-owned business enterprises grow and develop. WBEA is strongly committed to increasing opportunities for women-owned businesses and providing qualified suppliers to corporate and government purchasers. Since its inception in 1995, the organization hasestablished scholarship and mentoring programs, and has become one of the nation's leading certifiers of women-owned businesses.
