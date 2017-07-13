 
Queens Chamber of Commerce Cruise Aboard the Skyline Princess a Success

 
 
QUEENS, N.Y. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Last night, the Skyline Princess set sail as the Queens Chamber of Commerce and New Yorkers boarded to see all the sights of the city! With perfect weather, the cruise was a great celebration of Summer and a night of networking on the water.

With over a century of leadership, the Queens Chamber of Commerce fosters economic growth and prosperity in the most diverse community in the United States by promoting the interests of business through advocacy, networking and education. Today, the Chamber has grown to levels not seen in many years. They have achieved a membership level of 1,125 organizations; representing over 90,000 Queens-based employees.

The ship sailed from Flushing Bay, near Citi Field on the East River near Roosevelt Island, the UN and the sights of the Manhattan and the Queens shoreline.  Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen was there for a meet and greet with all of the people aboard for a night of networking and sightseeing.

Sponsors include:

Queens Chamber of Commerce
Skyline Cruises Catering & Events
T-Mobile
Spectrum Reach
D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C.
Wells Fargo

Photography Credit:  Dominick Totino Photography
