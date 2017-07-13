News By Tag
Queens Chamber of Commerce Cruise Aboard the Skyline Princess a Success
With over a century of leadership, the Queens Chamber of Commerce fosters economic growth and prosperity in the most diverse community in the United States by promoting the interests of business through advocacy, networking and education. Today, the Chamber has grown to levels not seen in many years. They have achieved a membership level of 1,125 organizations;
The ship sailed from Flushing Bay, near Citi Field on the East River near Roosevelt Island, the UN and the sights of the Manhattan and the Queens shoreline. Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen was there for a meet and greet with all of the people aboard for a night of networking and sightseeing.
Sponsors include:
Queens Chamber of Commerce
Skyline Cruises Catering & Events
T-Mobile
Spectrum Reach
D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C.
Wells Fargo
Photography Credit: Dominick Totino Photography
