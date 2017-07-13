Former Tooth and Nail Records artists release debut EP 'Runways to Boulevards'

My Compatriots

-- Tooth and Nail Records alums Jonathan Caro and Justice Gulmatico of Bloodshed have released a new EP album, "Runways to Boulevards,"as My Compatriots. Joining them on the historic release are Matthew Vangalapudi, Hunter Chapman, and producer Matt Lapoint (Disney, Warner Bros., Universal Studios, more). The EP has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Blending power pop grooves with an early-emo aesthetic and painstakingly deliberate song structures, "Runways to Boulevards" by My Compatriots proves that the original spirit of emotional hardcore is still alive.Founding member, songwriter and vocalist Jon Caro cites as main artistic influences Superchunk, Husker Du, Foo Fighters, and Adorable. The result is a style which never feels forced or ostentatious, but rather invites listeners with undeniable hooks and a warm, welcoming sound which feels both familiar and unique at once. Each of the 30-minute record's six tracks has a character all its own, its own reasons for listeners to make it a temporary favorite over the other five. This makes for an EP album with plenty of replayability and record-collection potential.Kickstarted with fellow Tooth-and-Nail titan Scott Silletta (Plank Eye) on drums in 2008, My Compatriots dropped their long-awaited debut EP in 2016, followed by a quiet followup in Q1 2017, "Under the String of Lamps," which has ignited interest in "Runways to Boulevards."For My Compatriots, the EP has become a flagship release. For music fans, it signifies a triumphant return to the proto-indie sound of early-emo rock, the underground scene gone mainstream of which My Compatriots are veterans."For 2017 My Compatriots is looking for a restart," says Caro. "These two EPs represent our new beginning. There is a mixed foundation of rock and layered space sounds weaved into each individually crafted song. A full-length is in-progress and set to be released later this summer along with performance dates to be announced.""Runways to Boulevards" by My Compatriots is available for free listening and album purchase directly from the band now (link provided below). Get in early, fans of early emo and power pop. Very early.-S. McCauleyEditorIndie Music News Worldwide