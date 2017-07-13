News By Tag
Former Tooth and Nail Records artists release debut EP 'Runways to Boulevards'
Founding member, songwriter and vocalist Jon Caro cites as main artistic influences Superchunk, Husker Du, Foo Fighters, and Adorable. The result is a style which never feels forced or ostentatious, but rather invites listeners with undeniable hooks and a warm, welcoming sound which feels both familiar and unique at once. Each of the 30-minute record's six tracks has a character all its own, its own reasons for listeners to make it a temporary favorite over the other five. This makes for an EP album with plenty of replayability and record-collection potential.
Kickstarted with fellow Tooth-and-Nail titan Scott Silletta (Plank Eye) on drums in 2008, My Compatriots dropped their long-awaited debut EP in 2016, followed by a quiet followup in Q1 2017, "Under the String of Lamps," which has ignited interest in "Runways to Boulevards."
"For 2017 My Compatriots is looking for a restart," says Caro. "These two EPs represent our new beginning. There is a mixed foundation of rock and layered space sounds weaved into each individually crafted song. A full-length is in-progress and set to be released later this summer along with performance dates to be announced."
"Runways to Boulevards" by My Compatriots is available for free listening and album purchase directly from the band now (link provided below). Get in early, fans of early emo and power pop. Very early.
-S. McCauley
Editor
Indie Music News Worldwide
Link to Music –
https://mycompatriots.bandcamp.com/
Official Social Media Page –
https://www.facebook.com/
