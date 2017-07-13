News By Tag
KTGY-designed Elan Menlo Park Targets Silicon Valley's "Creatives"
According to Jessica Musick, associate principal at KTGY, "Elan Menlo Park is just minutes to the Dumbarton Bridge, Bayshore 101 Freeway and Facebook's campus and only 10 minutes to Downtown Menlo Park, Palo Alto or Redwood City. Residents can bike to work, and it's only a four-minute walk to the Marsh Road Shuttle. When work is over, residents can enjoy the great trail system located adjacent Elan Menlo Park."
Elan Menlo Park's design was conceived as a series of six interactively-
Residences will be available in one, two- and three-bedrooms ranging in size from 715 to 1,249 square feet of living space.The well-appointed apartment homes have gourmet kitchens with custom islands, quartz countertops with under mount sinks, glass-tiled backsplashes, European cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Floor plans incorporate features such as wood-style plank flooring, abundant windows for natural light, pendant lighting, air conditioning, spacious walk-in closets and in-home full-size washers and dryers.
"In addition to modern finishes within each home, Elan Menlo Park offers a unique collection of amenities, a component that we have seen our community-seeking residents crave," said Andrew Morcos, development manager at Greystar. "We sought to develop a place where convenience and luxury go hand in hand, and we have already seen an exciting response to the offerings at Elan Menlo Park."
Community amenities include a club-quality fitness center, a resident lounge and large landscaped interior courtyards with Wi-Fi, bike storage and maintenance stations, automated package delivery system, and a resort-inspired saltwater pool and spa. It will also have an outdoor area with fire pits, barbecue grills and TVs, and a pet area that measures roughly 50 feet by 10 feet. In addition to covered parking for residents, select apartment homes have an attached garage.
Elan Menlo Park's general contractor is JS Builders. The interior designer is Parisi Portfolio. The landscape architect is MPA Design. KTGY is the project's designer.
"The project brings an exciting new residential community to this burgeoning area of Menlo Park that will also feature Anton Menlo, a 394-unit apartment community at 3639 Haven Avenue, and a new 195-unit apartment home community at 777 Hamilton. All three projects are designed by KTGY and will help meet some of the demand for housing in this area," noted Musick.
For more information about Elan Menlo Park, see elanmenlopark.com.
About CityView
CityView is a premier developer and investment management firm focused on urban residential real estate in the Western and Southwestern United States. CityView targets multifamily housing ventures in metropolitan markets which are often overlooked due to the complexity of the transaction and other development challenges. At the center of the firm's success is its strong professional team which possesses unparalleled expertise in real estate, development, operations and finance. CityView's investors include some of the largest and most sophisticated public pension plans and financial institutions in the country.
CityView was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. The firm has regional offices in San Francisco and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please seewww.cityview.com.
About Greystar
Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development and property management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina with offices throughout the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing over 400,000 units in over 160 markets globally. Greystar also has a robust institutional investment management platform dedicated to managing capital on behalf of a global network of institutional investors with over $14 billion in gross assets under management including $6.9 billion of developments underway. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world class service in the rental housing real estate business. To learn more about Greystar, visit www.greystar.com.
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Visit www.ktgy.com (http://ktgy.com/)
Anna Hogan, Public Relations Manager
KTGY Architecture + Planning
***@ktgy.com
