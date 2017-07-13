 
News By Tag
* Ric Wil
* The Bad Guy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gary
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Rapper Ric Wil releases new official single 'The Bad Guy'

 
 
Ric Wil
Ric Wil
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ric Wil
The Bad Guy

Industry:
Music

Location:
Gary - Indiana - US

Subject:
Products

GARY, Ind. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The rapper known as Ric Wil has released his latest official single, "The Bad Guy." The track has been dropped in both explicit and radio-ready formats. It is proudly published on the R U Wit It Entertainment independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Steady, heavy, and blending elements of old-school and modern hip hop, "The Bad Guy" is a track rap fans around the world can appreciate.

Gary, Indiana's Ric Wil cites as main artistic influences Jay Z, 50 Cent, the Notorious BIG, and Kanye West. Having been raised in Jamestown, New York, it might not surprise anyone to see the East Coast thread running through his list of favorites. Likewise, the original East Coast sound which started it all decades ago is audible in Ric Wil's own "The Bad Guy," a pared-down, minimalist, uber-direct showcase of an MC on the mic with beats to build on and no unnecessary bells and whistles.

"The Bad Guy" is the third addition to the Ric Wil repertoire, riding on the coattails of his debut mixtape, "Ric Wil the Future," and a single, "So Outta Here."

Ric Wil was raised in a musical family, beginning first on trombone while developing his lyric talents on the side. His current official bio says of his early years, "He imitated the famous and influential rappers of the day until he grew comfortable with his own talents and found his performing persona."

Today, he credits two people with bringing him to this stage in his career as an entertainer, rapper Divinicci (Uttmore Brevard), and rapper J Phenomenon (Jonathan Wilson). Divinicci and Ric Wil played off one another in a rap group, Wit It Wit It, largely specializing in freestyle. J Phenomenon is Ric Wil's real-life younger brother, whose passing in 2010 of heart failure charged Wil with an intense personal mission.

"His death was out of the blue," writes Wil. "Losing him pushes me to want to do my music and 'blow up' like he said I would."

Doubtless, J Phenomenon would be proud this day has come.

"The Bad Guy" by Ric Wil is available online worldwide from over 600 quality music stores now.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

"The Bad Guy" by Ric Wil –

https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Guy-Explicit-Ric-Wil/dp/B07364...
End
Source:Indie Music News Worldwide
Email:***@mondotunes.com Email Verified
Tags:Ric Wil, The Bad Guy
Industry:Music
Location:Gary - Indiana - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MondoTunes PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share