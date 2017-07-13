News By Tag
Station Avenue Announces Distorted Divas! ONE NIGHT ONLY! Cove Haven Resorts Saturday, Nov. 11
Are you ready for Distorted Divas? Station Avenue Productions, official event producers for Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts, is bringing Distorted Divas to Cove's Paradise Stream Resort! Get ready Distorted Divas for ONE NIGHT ONLY this November!
A diva is always going to want to do things her way, but a distorted diva?
She's ALWAYS going to get her way. Prepare for the most fabulously fantastical live show of your lifetime when the Distorted Divas Drag Queens take Paradise Stream by storm! The most wild celebrity impersonation show you'll ever see. No, seriously. All of your favorite divas, old and new come back to life on the Paradise Stream stage for ONE NIGHT ONLY. Featuring more glitz, hairspray, and dazzling costumes than you can shake a stiletto at, the tributes will be stealing the spotlight one after another, with tributes to some of the most talented leading ladies in the history of entertainment. These "ladies" with a secret want you to have fun and you'll have no choice but to laugh, cheer, and beg for more.
From Whitney Houston, to Miley Cyrus, Tina Turner and more…You never know what fabulous DIVA will grace us with their presence unless you're there- so please, join us for the Distorted Divas Drag Queen show at Paradise Stream this November. Please call (888) 963-3048 to purchase event-only tickets. To view all events at Cove Haven, visit http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/
ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONS
In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.
Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production. Visit http://www.asterismgroup.com/
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
