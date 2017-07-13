Country(s)
Nyc Dwi Lawyer Announces All Charges Dismissed In A Dwi Case
The Law Offices of Michael S. Discioarro, LLC Announced the Dismissal of All Charges in Client's Manhattan DWI case.
NEW YORK - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- he case of People v. N.A., a Manhattan DWI case, was difficult. The client relied heavily on his license to keep his job, so there was a lot at stake at the DWI. The client risked getting deported.
"We are very happy for the client; he can now go on with his life and keep his job," Mr. Discioarro said.
The prosecution violated the right of the client and this, the judge, after a motion from Mr. Discioarro, dismissed all charged.
. The Law Office of Michael S. Discioarro, LLC has conducted over 80 hearings and understands how the law works. If you are facing a New York refusal hearing, contact us at 917-519-8417.
