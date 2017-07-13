Venture Academy Plano Presents Its 2017 Electronic Music Celebration

Electronic Music Celebration

-- Legendary bassistrenowned drummerand violinistwill perform as part of the School Success musical celebration and school preparatory event on Thursday, July 20at 6 PM at Venture Academy located at 3321 Premier Drive, Suite A, Plano, TX, 75023.With humor and insight, author and speaker John Anthony Martinez explains the importance of character development and discipline in preparing children to succeed in school and in life. He will discuss seven concrete actions parents, teachers and caregivers can take to help the children in their lives do well in the 2017-2018 school year. "We are thrilled to present this fantastic night of musical entertainment and inspiration not only to our students, but also to the entire community," says school director Jane Cheng. "We know that with the ever increasing pressures faced by our kids during the school year, setting them up for success is critical to their overall learning experience and confidence now and throughout their high school and college careers. Combining music, practical advice and instruction and a great night of family fun is a winning combination, and we encourage everyone to come out and join the party!" The evening will also feature prize giveaways, face painting, and an instrument petting zoo as well as college prep instruction and information on scholarships and financial aid. Certified School Counselor Alesa Hamilton will be in attendance at the workshop to help individuals assist their children in reaching their fullest potential. Attendees will also be able to take advantage of special discount offers on Venture Academy's Fall Afterschool Programs.Venture Academy is committed to its mission to provide a safe, engaging and nurturing environment where children can develop the intrinsic motivation for lifelong learning and become happy, confident and responsible individuals. Their afterschool program focuses on providing language and math skills development, incorporating active hands-on learning, encouraging and increasing positive self esteem, promoting creative expression, teaching leadership, organization, time management and critical literacy skills, fostering positive interaction with others and building strong social bonds and promoting quality study and work habits.For more information on the Electronic Music Celebration or Venture Academy's Afterschool Programs, call 469.642.7221 or visit www.ventureplano.com.