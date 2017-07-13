News By Tag
New Henderson pet food store donates 1200 pounds of food to local dog rescue
Henderson, NV – Pet Wants Henderson is built on a passion for helping pets live long, happy lives and making the community a better place. Pet Wants Henderson is excited to announce that they're donating 1200 pounds of food to a local rescue.
Pet Wants Henderson Gives Back
"We understand that high-quality food has a direct impact on the overall health of animals and often results in lower vet bills, healthier pets, less stressed lives and more. Rescues don't always have the money to feed their animals the best food, so we're looking forward to helping Louisa's New Leash on Life," Shawn Aberman said.
Michael Perez the Director of Louisa's New Leash On Life is excited to be receiving this donation. He saw immediately the quality of the food Pet Wants offers, and currently is purchasing Pet Wants kibble for dogs in his care that need extra support. Michael is quoted stating:
"We currently have two of our own rescue medical dogs on Pet Wants White-Fish and Duck.
Bentley is a four-year-old Basset/Boxer mix and has been on the food for three weeks, and we've seen remarkable progress with his skin issues. He's not scratching, his underside isn't warm, etc. This is a dog that needs to get a CADI injection every four weeks. We literally started him on the 21st day of the CADI cycle so as of today he is 14 days past due on getting his CADI shot and he looks and feels amazing!
Spam is an English bulldog that was recently returned to our rescue in really rough shape. He has only been on the food for a week, so it may take a little while for us to see any progress."
Pet Wants' carefully developed proprietary pet food is made in small batches once per month so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products. Also, since Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, the food is a great fit for pets with allergies and Pet Wants only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. Pet Wants Henderson is located at 10740 S. Eastern Ave. Ste. 115 Henderson NV 89052 and offers free, personal delivery to Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and other surrounding communities
Pet Wants in Cincinnati has been donating food for years and Pet Wants President Rick Billups said it made perfect sense for the company to pick up the idea and run with it nationwide.
"We are proud of Shawn's dedication to the welfare of rescue animals in his area because it allows Pet Wants to build on our commitment to animals, nutrition and community engagement. It's important to give back to those in need," Pet Wants President Rick Billups said.
Michele Hobbs original launched Pet Wants 2010 to provide proprietary crafted, fresh, slow-cooked, all-natural pet food delivered to customers through a retail store and a convenient home-delivery service. Hobbs, now the company founder, turned the business into a franchise in 2015 and more than 50 franchises were sold in less than a year. There are now nearly 80 active Pet Wants franchises throughout the United States – from Portland to Palm Beach and Austin to Annapolis.
Curious about Pet Wants? Learn more about Pet Wants Henderson by calling (702) 260-1011, emailing SAberman@petwants.com or visiting www.PetWantsHenderson.com. We'd be more than happy to deliver a free sample!
About Pet Wants: Pet Wants was started by Michele Hobbs out of love for her pets and frustration. Veterinarians were unable to help relieve her dog's painful skin allergies. After doing much research, Michele discovered the national dog food brand she trusted was not fresh, not all natural, and lacked sufficient nutrition...and when pet food sits in warehouses and store shelves for months and months… it loses even more nutritional value. She was committed to developing a better solution for all dogs and cats. Their food is exclusively crafted… fresh, healthy, slow-cooked and all natural with no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products. They source only the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice, and other ingredients. Fresh ingredients make for better food… and better health for pets. And since they never use corn, wheat, soy or dyes, the common pet health problems associated with these ingredients are no longer worries. Their fresh food is conveniently delivered to the customer within weeks of production, not months. Roughly half of Pet Wants products are sold through their store and half through their convenient, home-delivery program. You can learn more at www.PetWants.com.
Contact
Pet Wants Henderson
Shawn Aberman
***@petwants.com
