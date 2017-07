The Grand Gourmet Market & Café Miami, a new Brand arrives at Sunny Isles with a new concept

The Grand Gourmet Market and Café provides a wonderful shopping and dining experience that will make visitors come back to relive it again and again.

Linda Galvan

Linda Galvan

-- The Grand opened its doors last june 5o 2017 in Sunny Isles beach with a different proposal and concept in supermarkets, as the founder and owner Guillermo Celiá said: "We are offering all your daily shopping needs plus many gourmet alternatives and service in a much nicer place" but the The Grand's offer does not ends here.You can enjoy exclusive services such as car wash, valet parking, dog friendly spaces while you make your purchases or enjoy a delicious coffee within the renovated facilities.Some of the most influential developers in Sunny Isles are also pleased with the new opening. That is to be expected, as The Grand is a truly exclusive brand opening its doors in this premium destination. The Sunny Isles area is undoubtedly one of the most exclusive real estate addresses around the area.Gil Dezer the business genius behind the amazing growth of Sunny Isles as a premium business hub.Its facilities, where previously operated Epicure, were renovated with a minimalist look, stainless steel shelving and display cases, and even wide corridors decorated with red carpets where you will find from a place to buy the most beautiful flower arrangements, purchase the best Uruguayan wines or dine gourmet food at any hour, making The Grand a complete purchase experience. The Grand Gourmet Market and Café provides a wonderful shopping and dining experience that will make visitors come back to relive it again and again.Also visitors can taste organic homemade products and kosher food, a great selection for people in the area such us the Russia and Latin American communities. The Grand also offers many gourmets products with their brand. Here everyone will find something for all their tastes.During this opening month The Grand is offering an 11% discount coupon that you can download from their website www.mythegrand.comFor more information, visit www.mythegrand.com The Grand is a new daily shopping experience that comes with an innovative concept. Restaurant, gourmet products, bakery and services such as car wash and florist, come together to create the new meeting place in Miami, at 17190 Collins Av Sunny Isles Beach.