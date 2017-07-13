News By Tag
Quad Analytix Announces Webinar on Tips to Optimize Brand Protection Strategies
Quad Analytix's Vice President of Strategic Accounts, Raaid Hossain, will share tips on monitoring and enforcing pricing policies. Hossain is a results-oriented sales and marketing executive who works with IR 500 and Fortune 500 retailers in strategically testing and implementing retail strategies. He is joined by Whitney Gibson, partner at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease. Gibson focuses on online seller enforcement, internet defamation, patent and intellectual property infringement, and misleading marketing and advertising.
This August 3rd webinar will provide brands with the tools they need to improve their brand protection strategies and control their online brand image. Due to eCommerce growth, the relationship between brands and retailers is weakening. Brands are losing control of their products online and fear cost slashing tactics of retailers. With more channels to monitor, brands now need strategies beyond traditional, in-store brand protection.
Attendees can expect Quad Analytix's joint webinar to cover the implications of the growth of eCommerce on retailers and brands. It will also provide strategies to control online brand image as well as protect trademarks and intellectual property. Additionally, Hossain and Gibson will discuss how to perform an online merchandising audit, while monitoring and enforcing pricing polices to protect against unauthorized sellers.
To learn more about the upcoming webinar and register for free here visit: https://www.onlinesellerenforcement.com/
About Quad Analytix
Quad Analytix provides powerful retail intelligence, automation, and analytics to help you make data-driven decisions around assortment, promotions, pricing, and more. With powerful data visualization and actionable insights, along with high frequency data collection capabilities and workflow automation, Quad gives you the ability to get results out of big data.
To learn more about Quad Analytix, please visit: https://quadanalytix.com/
Contact
Quad Analytix
***@quadanalytix.com
