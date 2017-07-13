Heywood Medical Group Names Andrew J. Patterson as Executive Director

Contact

Heywood Healthcare

***@heywood.org Heywood Healthcare

End

-- Heywood Healthcare is pleased to announce that Andrew J. Patterson has joined the organization and has been appointed Executive Director for Heywood Medical Group.A proven leader in health care management and operations, Patterson oversees the performance and expansion of Heywood Medical Group, bringing solid business insight to the table, with the ability to ascertain and analyze needs, forecast goals and plans, streamline operations, and envision new program concepts.Prior to joining the Heywood Healthcare team, Patterson served as Senior Vice President of Provider Relations and Contracting for LRGHealthcare, a $200+ million net revenue organization overseeing the operations of two hospitals, various ambulatory surgery centers and numerous primary and specialty physician practices in the Lakes and Twin Rivers Regions of New Hampshire.Patterson has also served as the Executive Director of the Good Health Medical Services of New Hampshire - Physician Hospital Organization (GHMSNH) and Manager of Network Development at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.Patterson is a University of New Hampshire's Whittemore School of Business and Economics graduate. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2000. In 2016, he earned his Masters' of Health Care Delivery Science program at Dartmouth College through the Tuck School of Business and Geisel School of Medicine.Patterson is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.###About Heywood Medical GroupHeywood Medical Group is a non-profit Physician Organization affiliated with Heywood Hospital with over 20 physicians specializing in Primary Care and Specialty Care. Our primary care physicians focus on Pediatrics and Family Practice. Our specialty care physicians focus on the areas of Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Gynecology/Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, Urology and General Surgery.Heywood Medical group serves individuals and families in need of health care and works in coordination with Heywood Hospital to provide high quality comprehensive care to everyone.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; the Quabbin Retreat in Petersham, MA; Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.