Reasons a Vacation Home Rental is Good for Big Families

End

-- A big vacation with your extended family can be a great time to bond and build memories. But it can be hard to find accommodations to fit your entire brood. Hotel rooms get expensive and it's difficult to make sure all the rooms are next to each other or even on the same floor. In your down time you want to relax but you still want to spend time together but how can you do this when everyone is in a different room? The solution is to get a vacation home rental (http://www.floridasunshinevacationrentals.com/)!More bedroomsWith hotel rooms, usually 4 people end up sharing a room and beds which doesn't leave a lot of room for privacy. With a vacation home rental, each child can get their own bedroom so the whole family isn't crammed into one space. No more fighting kids!More bathroomsEach hotel room has only one bathroom – that's a small space to share with 4 people. Vacation home rentals can have multiple bathrooms depending on how big the home is. 2 bathrooms for a 4-5 person group is a lot better than 1.Separate spacesWhile a hotel room has only one main space where you sleep, eat, and relax, a vacation home rental has separate spaces for each activity. You have a kitchen, living room, bedrooms, bathroom, and maybe even a dining room and game room.Big kitchenVacation home rentals have a full-sized kitchen full of all the necessary equipment like a fridge, microwave, oven, pots, pans, plates and more. With a big family you'll save a ton of money on cooking at the rental rather than eating out for every meal.Private poolSome rental homes ( http://www.floridasunshinevacationrentals.com/ ) have their own pool or Jacuzzi in the backyard – that means no having to share with other travelers! Your family will have the pool all to yourselves to use whenever you feel like it.Living roomWant the family to spend time together during your downtime? A vacation home rental is perfect for this because it will have a living room for the family to relax in. No more crowding around in a cramped hotel room and when it's time for lights out everyone can head off to their own bedroom.