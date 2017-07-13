News By Tag
Reasons a Vacation Home Rental is Good for Big Families
More bedrooms
With hotel rooms, usually 4 people end up sharing a room and beds which doesn't leave a lot of room for privacy. With a vacation home rental, each child can get their own bedroom so the whole family isn't crammed into one space. No more fighting kids!
More bathrooms
Each hotel room has only one bathroom – that's a small space to share with 4 people. Vacation home rentals can have multiple bathrooms depending on how big the home is. 2 bathrooms for a 4-5 person group is a lot better than 1.
Separate spaces
While a hotel room has only one main space where you sleep, eat, and relax, a vacation home rental has separate spaces for each activity. You have a kitchen, living room, bedrooms, bathroom, and maybe even a dining room and game room.
Big kitchen
Vacation home rentals have a full-sized kitchen full of all the necessary equipment like a fridge, microwave, oven, pots, pans, plates and more. With a big family you'll save a ton of money on cooking at the rental rather than eating out for every meal.
Private pool
Some rental homes (
Living room
Want the family to spend time together during your downtime? A vacation home rental is perfect for this because it will have a living room for the family to relax in. No more crowding around in a cramped hotel room and when it's time for lights out everyone can head off to their own bedroom.
