July 2017





Grand Concert! Dramatic Concert & Ballroom Music Heard in 19th Century America

This highly-acclaimed, award-winning CD was recorded by D.C. Hall's New Concert and Quadrille Band, featuring tenor soloist Kevin M'Dermott. The group reprises the illustrious Hall Brothers' Band popular in 19th century America.
 
 
Grand Concert! — D.C. Hall's New Concert and Quadrille Band
Grand Concert! — D.C. Hall's New Concert and Quadrille Band
 
Listed Under

SOMERVILLE, Mass. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Noteworthy Sheet Music (NSM) is now offering a small selection of compact discs for sale.  These CDs were recorded by musicians with whom NSM has had a long-standing affiliation and whose compositions and/or arrangements NSM has published previously as sheet music editions.

Grand Concert!  Dramatic Concert & Ballroom Music Heard in 19th Century America is an extraordinary CD that should be of profound and lasting interest to a broad audience of listeners.  In this critically acclaimed recording, D.C. Hall's New Concert and Quadrille Band reprises the repertoire, style, and spirit of the illustrious Hall Brothers' Band that were applauded from Maine to Louisiana from the late 1840s through the 1870s.  The CD transports the listener to 19th-century America with wide-ranging repertoire that was popular at the time:  reductions of operatic and symphonic works, chamber works, dramatic scenas, music for theatrical and popular dance, and music hall favorites.

The outstanding musicians constituting the D.C. Hall's New Concert and Quadrille Band of Boston were Peter H. Bloom, flute and piccolo; Steven Jackson, clarinet; James H. Johnston, violin; Patrick Jordan, viola; Henry Peyrebrune, double bass; and Kevin M'Dermott, tenor soloist.  Renowned for their exquisite musicianship, vivid performances, and superb research, the new Hall's Band (now retired) was awarded The American Musicological Society's Noah Greenberg Award in 1990.

Grand Concert! was recorded on the stage at Mechanics Hall, Worcester, Massachusetts, upon the very stage where the original Hall's Brothers' Band concertized. The CD was recorded and edited by legendary award-winning engineer Bud Graham.  Grand Concert! was recently re-released on the Americas Musicworks label, and is available from Noteworthy Sheet Music.

"An absolutely first-rate artistic enterprise, irrespective of category" —The Boston Globe

"Clean playing and careful ensemble are the keynote here, and the D.C. Hall Band meets the challenge with precision and spirit."   —Gramophone Magazine

"Mindbendingly wonderful."   —John Heiss, New England Conservatory of Music

"One of a kind and very well recorded." —The Audio Critic Magazine

American history buffs, music listeners and players generally, and those merely curious about music of the period will find this recording extremely satisfying in its performance artistry, accuracy of historical rendition, and sound quality.  The CD has 17 tracks, including such old favorites as "I'll Sing Thee Songs of Araby", "I Cannot Sing the Old Songs", and "Come into the Garden Maude", so emblematic of the era.  Click the following link to be transferred to the NSM website listing for further details and to listen to a few audio samples from the Grand Concert! recording: https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/cds/521-cd-grand-con...

Noteworthy Sheet Music, LLC (NSM) is an online sheet music publishing enterprise with a catalog of >150 editions, most of which are unavailable from other sources.  NSM specializes in, but is not limited to, sheet music for flute and alto flute.  They offer original contemporary works by distinguished American composers, facsimile editions of rare historical scores, and unique transcriptions of pieces from the classical repertoire.  Selected NSM publications are offered as professionally-printed hard copy versions, and most of NSM's catalog listings are available as convenient pdf downloads from the NSM website.  NSM now also offers a small selection of stellar CDs recorded by their affiliated composers and arrangers.  Visit www.NoteworthySheetMusic.com for additional information about the CD mentioned above and other NSM publications and recordings.  New sheet music selections are uploaded often, along with preview pages, contributing composer biographies, useful links, reviews and articles.
