Lyft teams with Refill to curb drinking and driving
Lyft the ride hailing app and Refill the alcohol delivery app partner together to reduce drunk driving in Ohio.
"We are committed to providing a safe environment for the community," said Refill CMO Anthony Reynolds. "My friend was killed by a drunk driver and part of the reason we created Refill, a safe and responsible way for people to have more alcohol without having to go drive and get it." "We look forward at the opportunity to work with State and Local agencies to help reduce drunk driving in Ohio."
Started by Reynolds and CEO Josh Walker in July 2015, Refill is alcohol delivery app available on both apple and android.
Find out more about Refill at http://www.alcoholtogo.com/
