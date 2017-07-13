 

July 2017
Lyft teams with Refill to curb drinking and driving

Lyft the ride hailing app and Refill the alcohol delivery app partner together to reduce drunk driving in Ohio.
 
Refill
Refill
COLUMBUS, Ohio - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Refill today announced a partnership with Lyft to get people who have been drinking alcohol where they want to go safely in Ohio. Lyft riders will be able to receive $10 Off their first ride using promo code: REFILL. Refill app users will also receive additional bonus Lyft credits ranging $10-$100. This partnership is focusing on Ohio where in 2016 there were 346 traffic deaths caused by alcohol and 7,198 traffic related injuries caused by alcohol according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

"We are committed to providing a safe environment for the community," said Refill CMO Anthony Reynolds. "My friend was killed by a drunk driver and part of the reason we created Refill, a safe and responsible way for people to have more alcohol without having to go drive and get it." "We look forward at the opportunity to work with State and Local agencies to help reduce drunk driving in Ohio."

Started by Reynolds and CEO Josh Walker in July 2015, Refill is alcohol delivery app available on both apple and android.

Find out more about Refill at http://www.alcoholtogo.com/.

