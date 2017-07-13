 
Esse Health's Erin Stamm Added to the Missouri Health Connection's Board of Directors

 
 
ST. LOUIS - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Esse Health is excited to announce their Chief Information Officer, Erin Stamm, has joined the Board of Directors of the Missouri Health Connection. Stamm is a talented and strategic IT leader and healthcare professional with an extensive background in the development of groundbreaking health technology. Stamm oversaw the successful implementation of an innovative electronic health electronic records system in each of Esse Health's 40 locations. Erin has impacted the field of health IT and the way in which we care for our patients through her experience in population health, HCC coding methodology, and data analytics, said CEO Mike Castellano. Prior to joining Esse Health, Stamm served as the Administrator of Health Information Management at Washington University School of Medicine, Department of Orthopedics.

Esse Health is a St. Louis-based, independent physician group that strives to improve the overall well-being of its patients through patient education, lifestyle modification and prevention.  Esse Health's adult and pediatric primary care offices have been awarded Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) 2014 Level 3 recognition by the National Committee on Quality Assurance. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Million Hearts Initiative recognized Esse Health as a 2014 Hypertension Control Champion for its success in helping patients control their high blood pressure.  With 40 locations throughout the St. Louis and Metro East area, Esse Health's services include asthma, allergy and immunology, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, nutrition, orthopedics, pediatrics, radiology and urology.  Esse Health is a recognized leader in using technology in health care and physician accountability for both quality and cost-of-care.  For more information on Esse Health, visit www.essehealth.com.

Missouri Health Connection is one of the largest health information exchange (HIE) networks in the United States, MHC provides the groundbreaking technological framework that enables health care providers to administer quality care to their patients. Through implementation of Missouri's only secure, state-wide health information network, MHC's participant network distributes over half of Missouri's inpatient care. MHC currently provides over 7,000 physicians, hundreds of clinics and community health centers and more than 70 hospitals with a secure and accelerated network to access patient health records. From a solo physician practice to the largest multi-hospital health system, MHC's services are designed to support a wide and diverse range of health care provider organizations. MHC's primary objective is to improve patient care and help save lives through coordinating care, avoiding treatment duplication and reducing preventable errors. MHC guarantees the delivery of more complete and accurate information at the point of care. MHC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization governed by a public-private board of directors. For more information, visit www.MissouriHealthConnection.org.

Matthew Curtis
***@essehealth.com
