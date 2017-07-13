 

Children's Book Brings Inclusion To Storytime

 
RocketChair Productions
TUCSON, Ariz. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- RocketChair Production is proud to bring the concept of inclusion to story times and bedtime routines across the country, via its debut picture book "Meet ClaraBelle Blue".

"Meet ClaraBelle Belle", the brainchild of Arizona writer Adiba Nelson (Founder/President of RocketChair Productions), is loosely based on the author's own child who has Cerebral Palsy. It brings forth the message of inclusion of children who have special needs, as well as provides visibility for the 150 million + children in the world who identify as disabled - all couched in a fun, silly, sweet picture book.

It's not just the book that spreads this message, though! In addition to the children's book, RocketChair Productions has also created an educational curriculum focusing on inclusion and empathy that can be used in conjunction with its debut offering.  Kindergarten through third-grade curriculum is currently available on their website, with Pre-K and grades 4-12 in development.

Check out the trailer for the book that is changing the world, one bedtime snuggle at a time! https://www.youtube.com/embed/P0y7iXCQXes



