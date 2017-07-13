News By Tag
Orange County United Way Welcomes James Scheinkman to the Board of Directors
Orange County United Way was established in 1984 through the merger of seventeen local, independent United Ways entities. In 2014, they launched "FACE 2024", a 10-year collaborative, communitywide action plan to change the future for the next generation of residents. The plan calls to mobilize local businesses, community organizations, governmental agencies and individuals to make a long-term measurable difference in the lives of local individuals and families. The Snell & Wilmer Orange County office participates in an annual week-long fundraising event campaign encouraging the participation of all staff. This year's campaign raised over $36,000 in support of United Way. More information about Orange County United Way is available online at https://www.unitedwayoc.org/
At Snell & Wilmer, Scheinkman is a practice group leader of the firm's Corporate and Securities Group. His practice focuses on assisting mid-market companies and their owners in mergers and acquisitions, financings, joint ventures, corporate governance and shareholder dispute resolution, securities offerings, technology development and transfers, executive compensation and other corporate and commercial matters. Scheinkman also serves as general outside counsel for a variety of mid-market businesses.
Scheinkman is a member of the Orange County United Way Tocqueville Society and is also a member of the South Coast Repertory Audience Development Committee. He has been a member of the Association for Corporate Growth, Orange County since 2000, currently serving as a member of the board of directors and the executive committee. Scheinkman is also a member of the Forum for Corporate Directors. More information about Scheinkman's practice avaliable online at https://www.swlaw.com/
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
